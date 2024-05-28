VA to Host Women Veterans Day Celebration in Murfreesboro

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT

Location: Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Courtyard, 3400 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro, TN



The celebration will commence with inspiring remarks from Air Force Veteran and current VA TVHS Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Bridget Brozyna MSN, DNP, APRN, who deeply appreciates and understands the unique experiences of women Veterans.



“The glass ceilings for women in the military have been shattered in my lifetime, and we need to continue ensuring the VA offers every advantage within our healthcare system for women to choose VA,” said Dr. Brozyna.



Following the opening remarks, attendees will have the opportunity to explore informational booths highlighting a variety of women’s health services and resources available at VA TVHS.



Light snacks and refreshments will be provided throughout the event creating a welcoming environment for attendees to connect with fellow women Veterans and share their stories. This celebration is not only a chance to honor their service but also to foster a sense of community and support among women who have served.



The courtyard, located behind building 1 of the Alvin C. York campus, will serve as the central gathering point. Visitors can enter through buildings 1, 3, or 117 to access the quadrangle. Red coat ambassadors and VA employees will be available to assist and guide attendees to the courtyard.



TVHS invites all women Veterans to join this meaningful celebration. It is an opportunity to connect with others, learn about the resources and services specifically for women Veterans, and enjoy a moment of recognition and appreciation for your service.



VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

