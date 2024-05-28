Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Lerna, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Harold O. Poulter, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred June 4 at Janesville Cemetery, Lerna, Illinois. Barkley Funeral Chapel will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Charleston, Illinois, Poulter was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 318th Infantry Regiment, 80th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action Feb. 8, 1945, by small arms fire while his regiment engaged in fierce fighting near the town of Biesdorf, Germany. He was 23 years old.



Poulter was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 17, 2024, after his remains were exhumed from North Africa American Cemetery in September 2022, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pvt. Poulter, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3713709/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-poulter-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Barkley Funeral Chapel, 217-923-3086.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 11:43 Story ID: 472450 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: CHARLESTON, IL, US Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Hometown: LERNA, IL, US Hometown: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Lerna, Illinois, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.