60 AMW hosts CAF Week and Sports Day

The 60th Air Mobility Wing hosted a Comprehensive Airman Fitness Week and Sports Day at Travis AFB May 20-23, 2024. The week-long schedule of events provided development opportunities for Airmen and their families, fostering a culture of health and wellness to strengthen Airmen readiness.



The itinerary focused on providing Airmen at Travis with information on different aspects of Comprehensive Airman fitness, with the final day being a Sports Day competition with Beale AFB, California. Each day had a theme focused on the four CAF pillars: Social, Spiritual, Mental and Sports Day.



“We wanted to make sure our Airmen are fit, not only physically, but socially, spiritually and mentally,” said Ashley Chappell, 60th AMW Integrated Prevention and Response office primary prevention coordinator. “The installation-wide event is to ensure our Airmen are fit in all four pillars.”



Attending various CAF Week events, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th AMW commander, encouraged Airmen to find the tools to assist in becoming the best versions of themselves.



“I’m grateful for this week where we can invest in ourselves,” said Salmi. “Gen. Minihan [Air Mobility Command commander] talks about Warrior Heart: mind, body, craft and how we are using the tools that we have here to really focus on those skill sets.”



In addition to Salmi’s opening remarks, the first day focused on social wellness and alcohol awareness, which included video presentations and a discussion panel hosted by the Airmen Against Drunk Driving program.



The second day focused on spiritual well-being, with teams participating in small group sessions geared toward increasing spiritual fitness.



During the third day of events, which focused on mental wellness, members of Travis attended sessions on topics such as resiliency, stress management and mindfulness, and participated in a scavenger hunt, which educated Airmen on the resources available to them on base. Airmen were also able to participate in the Lumena MindGym, a sensory deprivation, bio-responsive mindfulness space for mental fitness training.



“CAF Week was a tremendous success, confirming that Travis AFB and the local cities form a united community dedicated to supporting the lives of base personnel and families,” said Keith Burgess, 60th AMW IPRO director.



The culmination of CAF Week featured a first-ever Sports Day competition with Beale AFB in a variety of different events, Travis being awarded the trophy with a score of 92-78.



“It was a really awesome day of camaraderie and competition to have everyone from both bases come out and put on these events,” said Salmi, who also said he looks forward to the next opportunity to defend the trophy and continue to share in more great moments in the future with Beale.

