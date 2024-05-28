U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes clearing, snagging maintenance in Bayou Teche, La.

Courtesy Photo | Crew members with Hired Labor Unit B, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Crew members with Hired Labor Unit B, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New Orleans District, remove debris and obstructions from portions of Bayou Teche in Iberia Parish, La. USACE, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD), completed clearing and snagging maintenance in areas of Bayou Teche May 22, 2024. Bayou Teche is a 135-mile-long waterway that runs through St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes in south central Louisiana, and is considered a federally-authorized water resources project operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Clearing and snagging maintenance, such as the kind performed in this portion of Bayou Teche, is vital to ensuring safe and reliable navigation for this channel as well as other waterways in south Louisiana. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD), completed clearing and snagging maintenance in Bayou Teche within areas of Iberia Parish, La., May 22, 2024.



LaDOTD provided $1.3M in funding to the Army Corps of Engineers so the clearing and snagging could be completed by the USACE New Orleans District Hired Labor Unit. USACE removed 559 pieces of debris and obstructions from the Bayou Teche waterway.



“This is great news, and shows the strong partnership between federal, state, and local agencies here in Louisiana. When we work to address problems using common sense solutions, Louisiana wins. Clearing this area helps to support the small businesses that rely on the waterway for commerce. I am grateful for the partnership of LaDOTD and USACE to complete this project in an efficient matter,” said Governor Jeff Landry.



“This is a prime example of all forms of government working together to serve the public,” said LaDOTD Secretary Joe Donahue. “This area of Bayou Teche was in great need of debris removal and we at LaDOTD are proud to be a part of the team that helped this community.”



The purpose of this maintenance was to clear debris and obstructions in Bayou Teche between river miles (RM) 51.2 and 72, which includes areas south of Keystone Dam down to New Iberia, La. Bayou Teche is a 135-mile-long waterway that runs through St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes in south central Louisiana, and is considered a federally-authorized water resources project operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



The original project undertaken by USACE was authorized under the River and Harbor Act 26 of June 1934 and provided for dredging a channel from the Lower Atchafalaya River to New Iberia, the Keystone Lock, and to Arnaudville, and for constructing lock, dam and regulating works. Clearing and snagging maintenance, such as the kind performed in this portion of Bayou Teche, is vital to ensuring safe and reliable navigation for this channel as well as other waterways in south Louisiana.



The debris removal in Bayou Teche began March 9, 2024, and involved coordination among several federal, state and local agencies: the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District; the Louisiana Division of Administration (DOA); the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD); the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP); Iberia Parish and the Teche-Vermillion Fresh Water District.



This endeavor highlights the importance of interagency cooperation among federal, state and local entities.



“This showcases the excellent cooperation we have with our partners in the State of Louisiana,” said Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander. “This kind of teamwork is what continues to help us move forward as a state and as a nation.”