U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies graduates class of 2024

Photo By Dan Neal | U.S. School of Advanced Military Studies graduates sing their respective service branch songs during the Armed Forced Medley at the conclusion of the SAMS graduation ceremony May 23, 2024, at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth. The 2024 SAMS class represented each branch of the United States military to include Space Force, international militaries from nine countries and a federal agency.

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – U.S. Army School of Advanced Military Studies recognized 147 students in a graduation and academic awards ceremony May 23, 2024, at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth.

The 2024 SAMS class represented each branch of the United States military to include Space Force, international militaries from nine countries and a federal agency.

The ceremony recognized graduates of SAMS’ three education tracks: Advanced Military Studies, Advanced Strategic Leadership Studies, and Advanced Strategic Planning and Policy programs.

Guest speaker Brig. Gen. Marne L. Sutten, Deputy Chief of Staff, G6, U.S. Army Forces Command, and SAMS Class of 2009 graduate, emphasized that SAMS students are innovation multipliers.

Sutten explained as the Army continues to place innovation and transformation at the forefront of finding success in conflict, SAMS graduates have the power to drive change.

“As you sit here today, poised on the cusp of new challenges, remember the profound impact you can have as SAMS planners,” she said. “Embrace the lessons learned, lead with integrity, and remain open to diverse perspectives. SAMS play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our Army, cultivating leaders who innovate, adapt, and excel in the face of adversity.”

The success of the SAMS program that continues to produce SAMS-educated planners stands on two pillars: quality students and quality faculty, COL Andrew Morgado, director, SAMS explained.

“Our students are well grounded, exquisitely prepared, and true stewards of the profession,” Morgado said during the ceremony. “They will leave SAMS and be highly sought after leaders in every follow-on assignment.”

Beyond granting degrees, the ceremony recognized several students for their superior academic and fitness performances, leadership achievements, and writing excellence, demonstrating Morgado’s assertion.

Lt. Col. Michael “Scott” Flurry Award recipient, Maj. Moises Rendon, U.S. Space Force, reflected on his time at SAMS, as more than an academic opportunity.

He explained the drive to represent the Space Force and its importance to defense operations.

The award recognizes the top joint service officer in several areas to include academic performance and peer and director assessments.

“It was a little daunting coming to CGSC last year and then SAMS this year, but I knew I had to achieve a level of performance that would allow me to get my voice out there and my service’s voice out there so that all of my contemporaries at the school would understand what Space brings to the fight and that space is the future,” Rendon said. “…My insight to how the Army works has given me a lens to view the world in such a different way. I know that I’m only going to make my service a stronger service as we figure out our own culture and our own organizational leadership challenges because I’ve been here with the Army.”

This year’s Iron Leader Award (highest Army Combat Fitness Test score) winner, Lt. Col. Dayna Sanders, Kentucky National Guard, highlighted the award’s significance goes beyond physical excellence.

“As a female, earning the Iron Leader award demonstrates that women can meet or exceed the demanding physical standards traditionally associated with military service,” she said. “I hope that my aspirations as an athlete and a scholar inspire and motivate other women to pursue their goals, regardless of the challenges or preconceived notions they might face.”

Other awards included the COL Thomas Felts Leadership, COL Arthur D. Simons Interagency Writing, and best monograph.

In addition to celebrating the 111 AMSP and 16 ASLSP students in person, the ceremony highlighted 20 ASP3 students who completed their doctorates at various civilian universities across the country.

About SAMS

SAMS, a part of the Command and General Staff College, educates select armed forces, interagency and allied members to become critical and creative thinkers, agile and adaptive leaders, and skilled practitioners in doctrine and operational art. The goal of SAMS is to enable senior leaders to drive the operations process to achieve favorable strategic, operational, and tactical outcomes.

ASMP is a graduate-level, 11-month program designed for majors, junior lieutenant colonels, select senior warrant officers, and international officers of the armed forces. The program is intended to develop effective planners who engage and enable senior leaders’ understanding of the operational environment further enabling them to visualize and describe viable solutions to complex operational problems.

ASLSP is a graduate-level, 24-month, senior level Army War College program. It is designed to develop theater-level senior leaders and general staff officers for positions of significant responsibility.

ASP3 is a doctoral-level program for select- field grade officers. Officers attend universities of their choice while developing them into strategic leaders through a combination of practical experience, and senior-level professional military education.

Photos of the ceremony can be viewed on the Command and General Staff College Flickr account: Command and General Staff College’s albums | Flickr.

To view the ceremony, visit The Army University’s Facebook page here: https://fb.watch/sfnJu1CVnQ/