BEAR HUNTER 24’ brings intelligence squadrons together

Exercise BEAR HUNTER 24’ featured a joint team of Beale AFB based Guardsmen from the 234th Intelligence Squadron and members of the 137th Intelligence Squadron from the Indiana Air National Guard.



The overall objective of BEAR HUNTER is to prepare Air National Guard intelligence professionals for integration into joint-force operations in modern-day worldwide conflicts.



“BEAR HUNTER identifies gaps in knowledge and training to shape our ability to organize, train, and equip our airmen to effectively contribute to total force strength, as we have done consistently with success in past conflicts, said Tech Sgt. Derek DeCastro, 234th IS all-source analyst.



There were many value added aspects of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exercise felt by the participants; pressure was one.



“Exercises such as BEAR HUNTER take traditional guardsman and expose them to a simulated high operations tempo environment where decision-making under pressure is routine, said DeCastro. “Team cohesion and communication are critical to the success of the learning experience for BEAR HUNTER participants.”



With over 50 members participating in 24 hour operations, it was key to focus on the meshing of individual skills and collective best practices.



“Staying sharp and familiar with my set of skills, while also getting to learn new skills, or better more efficient ways to get something done was great to experience,” said Staff Sgt. Edgar Tam, 234th IS ELINT analyst.



Joint Air National Guard participation is critical to integrate best practices, personnel and equipment. Exercises such as these are essential to ensuring total force readiness for the near-peer fight.



“Getting to work with new people, see old friends and establish contacts with subject matter experts in their field is amazing,” said Tam.

