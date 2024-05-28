Grissom bids farewell to its command chief

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Indiana – The 434th Air Refueling Wing is preparing to say farewell to its current command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Brian Jensenius, as he transitions to his new role as the command chief for the 22nd Air Force.



Since his arrival to the Hoosier Wing in November 2022, Jensenius has been the primary adviser to the commander and has helped tackle numerous decisions, such as the health, welfare and morale of more than 1,900 men and women. Jensenius noted the wing’s welcoming nature from the moment he arrived.



“I think my favorite characteristic is the family,” Jensenius said. “They welcomed my wife and I into the family with open arms. It was nice to see just how much of a family environment this one really is and I’ve enjoyed it tremendously.”



Reflecting on his time at Grissom, Jensenius commended the base’s professionalism and resolve throughout his tenure and especially during the runway closure. During the six-month construction period, the wing’s KC-135R Stratotankers were off-station, requiring increased efforts from maintenance, operations and mission support squadrons.



“We didn’t miss a beat,” Jensenius noted. “I always see the true grit that the Hoosier Wing has. They show up everyday, day-in and day-out.”



As he looks ahead to his new role as the 22nd Air Force command chief at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Jensenius recognized how serving as the 434th ARW command chief has prepared him for his new role. Listening to the challenges and successes of commanders, first sergeants and his fellow Airmen has helped him learn how to handle similar situations.



“You’re able to use that in the future,” Jensenius said. “So, if someone has a similar challenge or similar success you know how to help handle that.”



While Jensenius says that he and his wife will miss being a part of the Hoosier Wing, he is looking forward to meeting a new group of people, facing a new set of challenges, and helping another broader spectrum of people.



“That’s what I love to do,” Jensenius said. “That’s why I still do what I do. I love helping people and seeing them get promoted or getting awards. So being able to do that on the next level, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”



He offered a final piece of advice for his fellow Hoosier Airmen.



“Don’t be afraid to try something different,” Jensenius said. “Don’t be afraid to go outside your comfort zone. Sometimes it’s good to be uncomfortable.”



Grissom will welcome Chief Master Sgt. Noel Price as its new command chief July 2024.

