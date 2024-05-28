Bridging continents: US Marine Forces Reserve lead combat lifesaver exchange in Senegal with Ghanaian touch

Photo By Sgt. Ricky Gavilan | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Evelyn Palm, U.S. Marine Forces Reserve based in New Orleans,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ricky Gavilan | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Evelyn Palm, U.S. Marine Forces Reserve based in New Orleans, Louisiana, observes members of the Armed Forces of Senegal [Forces armées du Sénégal] at a training event for a combat lifesaver exchange course during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24), Dodji, Senegal, May 22, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ricky Gavilan) see less | View Image Page

DODJI, Senegal — Amid the intense military drills and staff training of exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24), a vital component of the multinational exercise is the combat lifesaver exchange, led this year by sailors and Marines of the U.S. Marine Forces Reserve.



The purpose of the exchange was to share combat lifesaving best practices among the three participating militaries: the U.S., including the Army, Navy and Marines, the Royal Netherlands Army (RLNA) [Koninklijke Landmacht] and the Armed Forces of Senegal (SAF) [Forces armées du Sénégal].



Under the guidance of Environmental Health Officer U.S. Navy Cmdr. Evelyn Palm, originally from Ghana, the U.S. Marine Force Reserves taught, advised and exchanged lifesaving best practices. Palm’s expertise and heritage played a crucial role in connecting the training objectives with local realities, enhancing the collaborative spirit of the exercise.



"Preserving the health and lives of military members is a shared value for all militaries,” said Palm. “The training here not only sharpens our tactical medical skills but also reinforces the deep-rooted connections between our military forces and the communities we serve.”



The SAF actively engaged in comprehensive training sessions, honing their skills in a variety of buddy-carry methods crucial for moving casualties in challenging battlefield situations.



These life-saving techniques are instrumental in minimizing the loss of life and enhancing overall preparedness.



"These sessions led by Commander Palm are crucial,” said Sgt. Serigne Kosso Samb, a firefighter in the SAF. “The techniques and tools were clear, convenient and relevant to help take care of casualties under fire.”



Palm had a unique path to get where she is today, from being born and raised in Ghana to becoming a U.S. citizen, and ultimately an expert in medical care and leader in the U.S. Navy.



“After my high school education, I performed a year of mandatory national service [in Ghana], teaching English and mathematics in a remote village called Kayireku in the central region of the country,” explained Palm. “That is when I developed a keen interest in underprivileged communities. This opportunity sharpened my ability to adapt and appreciate several cultures in meeting their needs.”



The participants also learned the essential skill of applying a tourniquet, a medical compression device used to stop life-threatening bleeding. Equipped with this knowledge, they are better prepared to respond effectively in critical situations, ensuring the safety and well-being of those in need.



"Investing in the health and welfare of the warfighter is paramount,” said Palm. “Bringing this lifesaving knowledge to the heart of Senegal, where I can merge my medical expertise with insights from my Ghanaian heritage, enriches the mission and strengthens our collective resolve to save lives under any condition.”



The combat lifesaver exchange is part of a week-long tactical combat casualty care exercise in Senegal that medical experts from three partner nations are participating in during AL24.



AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.



