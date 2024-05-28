Secretary of Defense Appoints John F. Sampa as Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve National Chair

ARLINGTON, Va.--Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has appointed retired Command Sgt. Maj. John F. Sampa, as the National Chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. ESGR’s National Chair is an official Department of Defense volunteer position.



Sampa will take an oath of office and be sworn in as the National Chair later this summer. The position carries a three-year term. Sampa has been active with the Reserve components since June 2022 as a Board Member of the Reserve Forces Policy Board and served as an independent advisor to Secretary of Defense on Reserve and National Guard matters. As National Chair, Sampa will provide the leadership and vision for a team of more than 2,300 dedicated volunteers spanning all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



“I am very pleased to learn of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s appointment of John Sampa as incoming National Chair of ESGR” said outgoing ESGR National Chair, Ron Bogle. “John is an extraordinary leader, as evidenced by his 35 years of National Guard service, which included his selection as Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, serving as principal senior enlisted advisor to the director of the Army Guard. He is well qualified by his many years of exemplary civilian and military service to serve ESGR. His experience and leadership skills uniquely qualify him to meet the needs of ESGR as its National Chair, as it continues its more than 50 years of support for the nation’s Guard and Reserve service members and their employers.”



With almost half of our Nation’s military force residing in the National Guard and Reserve, Sampa will have a direct impact on these brave men and women and their civilian employers.



According to Sampa, he is truly honored to be appointed to the role of National Chair.



“I'm excited about leading and guiding the organization and its 2,300 ESGR volunteers nationwide in fulfilling its mission of supporting and advocating for our National Guard and Reservist. In my role as the next ESGR National Chair, I will use my 35 years of experience as a Citizen Soldier and a National Guard senior leader to enhance the ESGR's outreach, advocacy initiatives and employer conflict resolutions. This is to ensure that every National Guardsmen and Reservist has the adequate support they need to fulfill their military and civilian commitments. I look forward to collaborating with state and military leaders, corporate executives, and our dedicated ESGR volunteers to establish strong relationships between civilian employers and our service members.”



About ESGR



ESGR, a Department of Defense program, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers. To learn more about ESGR, part of the Defense Support Services Center, visit www.ESGR.mil.





