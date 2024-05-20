LCAAP’s Peterson fills dual roles for the Army

Courtesy Photo | Thomas Peterson (foreground), a Civilian employee at the Lake City Army Ammunition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Thomas Peterson (foreground), a Civilian employee at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant and an infantryman in the Missouri National Guard, recently exemplified his commitment to excellence and mastering his craft by earning the Army’s coveted Expert Infantryman Badge, an event which historically averages a less than 30% pass rate during testing. see less | View Image Page

LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MO, UNITED STATES 05.29.2024 Courtesy Story Joint Munitions Command

In the heartland of western Missouri lies the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, a sprawling industrial production facility pivotal to the nation's defense.



Amidst the whirring machinery and meticulous processes, resides a man whose commitment to his country embodies the very essence of patriotism.



Thomas Peterson is a devoted public servant who seamlessly juggles his roles as an employee at LCAAP, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, and as a dedicated member of the Missouri National Guard.



Peterson’s journey into service began with a sense of duty ingrained in him from a young age. Raised in a family with a rich history of military service — his paternal grandfather served during the Korean War and his maternal grandfather served in the Iowa National Guard — the 34-year-old felt a natural calling to contribute to the safeguarding of his nation.



When Peterson realized he needed to strike a balance between his family life and desires to serve, he found himself in the right place and joined the Missouri National Guard as an infantryman in April 2022. He almost simultaneously joined LCAAP’s workforce, as an ammunition and explosives expert in the ballistics department. Peterson became a Civilian employee in June 2022, but he was familiar with the plant, as he started at LCAAP as a contractor in October 2016.



“I have always wanted to join the military and do my part,” Peterson said. “After learning about the opportunities that were available at Lake City, I realized I could essentially fulfill my dream twice, while continuing to contribute to my community.”



In his capacity at LCAAP, Peterson’s days are defined by precision and attention to detail. His role within the plant involves the ballistics and reliability testing of small caliber ammunition, directly supporting requirements for the Department of Defense and the NATO National and Regional Test Center for small-caliber ammunition that operates at LCAAP.



Peterson is responsible for ensuring that each round meets the stringent quality standards demanded by the U.S. military and allies around the world. His focus on conducting quality control checks is essential to maintaining the plant's reputation as a trusted supplier of ammunition to the armed forces.



“Our mission here is to provide our military with the finest ammunition,” Peterson said. “Every day there are Soldiers who are counting on the rounds we produce and test to function with reliability and lethality. This is a mission I take very personally.”



Beyond his duties at LCAAP, Peterson’s commitment to service extends to his role in the Missouri National Guard. As a member of this esteemed organization, he stands ready to answer the call of duty whenever his state or country needs him. Whether responding to natural disasters, providing security during public events, or deploying overseas, Peterson embodies the National Guard's motto of "Always Ready, Always There."



Peterson recently exemplified his commitment to excellence and mastering his craft by earning the Army’s coveted Expert Infantryman Badge, an event which historically averages a less than 30% pass rate during testing.



For Peterson serving his country is not just a job or a duty — it's a calling that permeates every aspect of his life. Whether he's donning his military uniform with the National Guard or Civilian clothes at LCAAP, he carries with him a profound sense of honor and sacrifice. It's a commitment that demands sacrifices, both personal and professional, yet Peterson wouldn’t have it any other way.



“Everyone who enters through the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant gates to support our mission is without a doubt serving our nation,” said Adam Hinsdale, the deputy to the commander at LCAAP. “Thomas is one of more than a dozen LCAAP employees who are serving in tactical formations across the Reserves and National Guard forces that are uniquely positioned to help us bridge the gap between producing small-caliber ammunition and the service members around the world who are depending upon the reliability of the final product.



“In a world where self-interest often takes precedence, individuals like Thomas Peterson serve as shining examples of what it means to put country above self,” Hinsdale added. “Through his tireless dedication and unwavering commitment, he embodies the principles of duty, honor, and service that lie at the core of the American spirit. As long as patriots like Thomas stand ready to defend it, the nation can rest assured that its future is in capable hands.”