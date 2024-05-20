African Lion 2024 concludes in Ghana

Photo By Spc. Cade Castillo | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Cade Castillo | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronald A. Foy, commander of Special Operations Command Africa, and Royal Netherlands Army Maj. Gen. Ron Smits, commanding general of the Netherlands Special Operations Command, salute the Ghana Air Force color guard during the closing ceremony of exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 24, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cade Castillo) see less | View Image Page

TAMALE, Ghana — The Ghana segment of African Lion 2024 (AL24) came to a successful close, marking a significant achievement in international military cooperation and operational readiness. Running from May 13 to May 26, this portion of the exercise brought together U.S. and Ghanaian forces to engage in a series of rigorous training activities aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual readiness.



This year’s exercise, part of the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual combined, joint exercise, showcased a variety of capabilities in land, air, maritime and cyberspace domains.



In Ghana, key activities included a multinational field training exercise led by the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, a joint combined staff training on civil affairs and information operations co-led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the U.S. Marines 4th Civil Affairs Group (4th CAG), as well as a complex staff exercise directed by the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade.



Another highlight of the Ghana portion was the medical civic action program in Damongo, where U.S. Army soldiers with the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, teamed with 4th CAG to provide pivotal medical services to local populations, demonstrating the humanitarian aspect of the exercise and reinforcing the strong ties between the U.S. and Ghana.



"Participating in African Lion 2024 has been an extraordinary experience," said Alex Navarette, SETAF-AF lead exercise planner (G7) for the Ghana portion of AL24. "The collaboration and shared commitment between our U.S. and Ghanaian forces have not only enhanced our operational capabilities but also strengthened the bonds of partnership and mutual respect.”



Navarette summed up the successful completion of AL24’s overall mission.



“This exercise has truly exemplified the spirit of teamwork and the importance of maintaining readiness to address any challenge together," he concluded.