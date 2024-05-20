DLA handles all disposal needs

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – The Defense Logistics Agency's Central Region component helps service members break down and dispose of equipment from around Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

The unit, consisting of 40 uniformed service members and contractors, specializes in destroying equipment, such as the breakdown of vehicles using excavation equipment, shredding of electronic scrap, or using handheld cutting tools to deconstruct metal objects.

"I'm thankful we have this agency's support here," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th AEW commander. "We couldn't have a better team with us to support our mission of generating combat airpower."

DLA utilizes a ten-acre yard for disposal. They use this large facility in a way that promotes their motto: "Safety and Compliance. We do things the right way and safely."

"Property disposal is very important to the health and wellness of the installation," said the DLA superintendent and assistant site lead. "We help keep the area clean and organized in accordance with all applicable DoD guidance and host nation laws, so it's not a concern of members on the installation.

Service members who need their services can contact DLA to start the turn-in process. This can be as simple as filling out a single piece of paper, depending on the item(s) needing disposal. The site boasts a full spectrum of disposal support, including electronic scrap, vehicle scrap, linen, and other items used daily by service members.

"Our unit has existing capacity that is not yet met," said David Fliestra, DLA Central Region director. "We can accomplish more with what we have on the ground today to support the warfighter. If you have any questions concerning property disposal, visit our site or contact us. It is not a difficult process, and it is you that will benefit from proper procedures."

To contact the installation DLA, dial 328-707-6704 or visit their website at https://www.dla.mil/ddsr.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 05:25 Story ID: 472404 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA handles all disposal needs, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.