3d Marine Division NCO Receives Marine of the Year Award

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Koonce, a telecommunications maintenance repair technician with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, was recognized as the division's Marine of the Year for 2023 at the Marine Corps Association Ground Awards ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, May 9, 2024. The award recognizes Marines who exceed expectations in job performance and improve unit morale and welfare. Koonce combined his education, experiences, and his holistic Marine approach to share and build within his platoon.



“Koonce exemplifies everything that we look for in a Marine,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane Mason, Koonce’s platoon commander. “It comes effortlessly. His ability to execute critical assignments on his own without oversight is particularly noteworthy.”



Koonce, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, graduated from Harding University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training. He then worked as an athletic trainer for two years in New Orleans before making the decision to enlist in the Marine Corps in 2022.



Shortly after Koonce arrived at 3d Marine Division, he fulfilled his role as a technician in the Telecommunications Repair Section in addition to cross-training into another section where he became experienced in satellite communications equipment. While becoming tactically proficient at his occupation, Koonce spent 108 hours volunteering for the betterment of his community and also participated in a multitude of Marine Corps ceremonies as the narrator.



“Getting recognized was never my goal,” said Koonce. “I simply wanted to serve a purpose here.”



Koonce arrived at his unit and immediately put his physical fitness expertise to use by designing a thorough physical training plan. As a Lance Corporal, he built and implemented a plan, leading running, rucking, high-intensity tactical training, weight training, calisthenics, mobility, and jiu-jitsu training sessions. He also maintained his athletic training, strength and conditioning, and basic life-saving certifications by pursuing continued education opportunities during his free time. After a coworker underwent ACL reconstruction surgery, Cpl. Koonce guided him through post-operative therapeutic rehabilitation, helping him achieve improvements in mobility and strength. As a result of his leadership, physical fitness scores in the platoon have improved and injury rates have declined.



“Cpl. Koonce is a force multiplier. His work ethic, leadership, and dedication have had significant impacts on the capabilities, mental health, and physical fitness of the platoon across the board, directly increasing the productivity and morale within the unit,” said Mason. “He is a constant mentor and leader to those around him, regardless of rank; he makes every Marine around him better.”

