Tiger Strike 2024: USMC and Navy to Conduct Bilateral Training Exercise with Malaysia Armed Forces

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit gifts his command challenge coin to Malaysia Army Lt. Col. Mohd Zaki, commanding officer of 18th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during a key leader engagement at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 28, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

KUANTAN, Malaysia – Members of the Malaysian and United States armed forces are scheduled to participate in Tiger Strike 2024, a bilateral training exercise in Kuantan and Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, from May 29 to June 6, 2024.



The intent of TS 24 is to increase combined, joint combat readiness and amphibious capabilities that can be applied across a range of military operations at sea and ashore.



TS 24 allows participating forces to share best training practices across a wide variety of military skills, amphibious operations, live-fire ranges, unmanned aerial systems employment, urban operations, jungle operations and survival, reconnaissance and multi-domain awareness (MDA), engineering, medical, and improving communication and coordination between our two militaries.



“Engagements with countries such as Malaysia reflects the importance of our relationships with our Indo-Pacific Allies and partners,” said Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore, Amphibious Squadron Five. “Training opportunities such as Tiger Strike allow us to work side-by-side with our Malaysian counterparts to refine our common defense requirements and meet national security objectives.”



TS 24 is a bilateral exercise that provides an opportunity for Malaysia and the United States to enhance communication and build combined combat readiness to strengthen the shared commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Over the next week, our Marines and Sailors will embrace the opportunity to train both in the field and at sea with our Malaysian partners,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “This exercise prepares us for our intended purpose, which is to be a combined force ready to respond to crisis if one were to arise.”



The exercise will include approximately 300 service members from the 10th Parachute Brigade and approximately 1,100 U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 15th MEU and amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25).



Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 76/3, employed by U.S. 7th Fleet to operate with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.