Photo By Spc. PS Bailey Whilden | U.S. Army and civilian leaders speak during XVIII Airborne Corps Dragon Honors...... read more read more Photo By Spc. PS Bailey Whilden | U.S. Army and civilian leaders speak during XVIII Airborne Corps Dragon Honors Ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., May 28, 2024. Dragon Honors was held by the XVIII Airborne Corps to bid farewell to outgoing high-ranking officers, including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, XVIII Airborne Corps deputy commanding general, Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Pierre Huet, XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commander of Operations, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Hinson, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command commander and Mr. Jock Padgett, honoring their service and contributions to the Corps. (U.S. Army Illustration by Spc. P S Bailey Whilden) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Keeping with tradition to recognize the outstanding achievements and accomplishments of those who are leaving the Sky Dragon Family, Fort Liberty hosted the XVIII Airborne Corps Dragon Honors Ceremony, May 28.



The ceremony began with Command Sergeant Major Bryan D. Barker, Command Sergeant Major of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of the XVIII Airborne Corps presenting awards and giving recognition to the honored guests.



The honored guests consisted of Maj. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, XVIII Airborne Corps Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Pierre Hue, Assistant Commanding General of Operations, Brig. Gen. John Hinson, Assistant General of Support and Mr. Jock B. Padgett, Chief Technology Officer.



“Standing here, yet again today, shows how the XVIII Airborne Corps has set the example of what it is to establish a professional culture in an organization,” said Tuley.



The ceremony continued with the rendering of honors. Today’s salute was fired by Bravo Battery 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment which was commanded by 1st Lt. Alex Reibsane and Staff Sgt. Cody Chesak.



After the rendering of the honors was the national anthem and the invocation. All attendees respectfully lowered their heads in prayer led by Col. Brian Koyn, XVIII Airborne Corps Chaplain.



Once the invocation concluded, Capt. Aaron Palmer, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, presented Tuley, Huet and Hinson with a canister fired from today’s salute battery in honor of their selfless and time-honored service to the XVIII Airborne Corps.



Directly after this presentation the wives of Tuley, Huet, Hinson and Padgett were all handed a bouquet of red roses on behalf of the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the XVIII Airborne Corps to thank them for their service to the Sky Dragon Family.



Following the presentation of canisters and roses was a harmonious performance by the 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus. Next, were remarks given by Donahue, Tuley, Huet, Hinson and Pagett.



The ceremony concluded with all soldiers singing “The Army Song.”



“It has been an incredible honor for all of us to serve with each one of these men,” said Donahue. “When you look at what these four individuals built here and where they’re going next, you know it’s going to be absolutely amazing and we all can’t wait to see it come to fruition.”