    Nellis dedicates headquarters building to retired Gen. John P. Jumper

    General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex Dedication Ceremony

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- Nellis Air Force Base dedicated its headquarters building to retired U.S. Air Force Gen. John P. Jumper in a ceremony on May 18, honoring his exemplary service and lasting contributions to the Air Force.

    Jumper, who served on active duty from June 1966 to September 2005, was instrumental in advancing the tactical and operational future of the Air Force. His tenure was marked by significant progress; from starting Red Flag exercises, standing up the Aggressors Squadron, and serving as the 57th Fighter Weapons Wing commander, the commander of the Air Combat Command and the 17th Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The building dedication honors Jumper’s significant contributions not only to Nellis but to the entire Air Force.

    The official dedication was marked by a ribbon cutting where Jumper was joined by Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command; Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander; Col. Joshua de Motts, 99th Air Base Wing commander; retired Gen. Lori Robinson and retired Col. Dick Anderegg.

    “We’re here today to do three things. First of all, to honor an iconic Airman. Secondly, to inspire the generation of today and thirdly to dedicate this beautiful building,” said Wilsbach, who was the presiding officer during the dedication ceremony. “It is so fitting that the building that will bear his name is at Nellis Air Force Base.”

    Following Wilsbach’s introduction, Robinson, who served as Jumper’s executive officer when he was the 57th Fighter Weapons Wing commander, spoke about his legacy of leadership and innovation in air and space power.

    “Today we are honoring a leader, warrior, mentor and visionary — someone who represents the heart and soul of our Air Force,” said Robinson. “I can’t think of a better way to honor a hero of our Air Force than naming this building after him. He deserves nothing less.”

    Overwhelmed with emotions, Jumper took to the podium and reflected on his memorable career and the impact the dedication ceremony had on him.

    “I think I stand before all of you today as probably the most humbled person on the planet,” said Jumper. “Thank you so much for this. I cannot tell you how much this means to me. I will treasure this and be worthy of this and continue to help the Air Force in any way I can.

    “The oath that we all took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States defines a sacred duty; a grand devotion to something much bigger than ourselves,” said Jumper. “The great portion of our nation’s power — warrior spirit — is enabled by the people who have and will continue to emerge in this building and the buildings along Tyndall Avenue here in Nellis Air Force Base.”

    The ceremony concluded with a presentation of a framed photo of the building with its new name. General John P. Jumper Headquarters Complex stands as a testament to the enduring impact of Jumper's leadership and a beacon for the ongoing advancement of the United States Air Force and the advancements that continue to take place at Nellis Air Force Base to address Great Power Competition.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 16:11
    Story ID: 472356
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    This work, Nellis dedicates headquarters building to retired Gen. John P. Jumper, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

