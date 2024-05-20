Gen. Richardson visits Brazil, Panama

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett | Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett | Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Elizabeth F. Bagley, U.S. Ambassador to Brazil, General Laura J. Richardson, Commander U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Brazilian Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of Defense Armed Forces of Brazil, left to right, observe colors during a formal reception aboard George Washington in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 22, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of operations through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI (May 24, 2024) -- U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, returned today from official visits to Brazil and Panama this week.



Richardson's visited Brazil May 20-23 to meet with Brazilian authorities and leaders and join celebrating the bicentennial of U.S.-Brazil diplomatic relations aboard the visiting USS George Washington (CVN 73). The aircraft carrier was in Brazil as part of the Southern Seas 2024 deployment in the region.



In São Paulo May 21, the general joined Brazilian military and industry leaders at Boeing Brasil for a Women, Peace and Security panel discussion on the integration of women in peacekeeping, defense, and security missions and emphasizing the importance of inclusion and diversity in global security. Also in São Paulo, Richardson visited Embraer headquarters to discuss aerospace & defense partnerships.



In Rio de Janeiro May 22, Richardson and U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Elizabeth Frawley Bagley joined Brazilian government and military leaders aboard the George Washington to celebrate 200 years of Brazil-U.S. relations.



"We have fought together," said Richardson during remarks at celebration. She hailed the enduring legacy of a U.S.-Brazil defense partnership that goes back to World War II and reaffirmed commitment to the continued cooperation of our "like-minded democracies."



Richardson also expressed condolences to Brazilians affected by the recent floods and praised the efforts of Brazil's military and response agencies who are working around the clock to alleviate suffering.



The general arrived in Panama May 23. Richardson visited the nation to take part in the closing ceremony for the multinational Fuerzas Comando 2024 training exercise and Special Forces competition held May 12-24 in Panama.



Teams from 17 countries, including the United States, took part in the contest, which promotes military-to-military relationships, increases training knowledge and improves regional security.