Kentucky G3 retires after 25 years of service

FRANFORT, Ky.— Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, and family gathered to celebrate the career of Army Col. Timothy Starke, director of operations, at the Wellman Armory auditorium May 8.



Starke has served in the military for over 25 years in various parts of the country on Active Duty with him coming to Kentucky in 2005 to join the National Guard.



It was a move that would change the KYNG for the better as he left his mark on everyone he worked with.



The Adjutant General for Kentucky, Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, was on hand and gave Starke his highest praise as he spoke during the ceremony.



“Tim, I believe that we're the beneficiaries of your service,” said Lamberton. “Heidi, your husband has set the example for us, not only of what professional Soldier should be but how they should treat others. This is regardless of military component, I’ll tell you quite simply what a genuine, sincere person he is, and I know that's impacted folks well beyond our formation. You (Starke) have left very big shoes for anybody else to follow.”



He continued.



‘We are better, as an organization, to have had you as a part of the Kentucky National Guard”.



Following TAG’s remarks, the audience gave a standing ovation for Starke to show their appreciation.

Starke was awarded the Legion of Merit and the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal which was presented to him by Lamberton.



“If we don’t get you to cry by the end of this, then we have failed,” added Lamberton.



Present for the ceremony was Starke’s friend and former boss when he came into the Guard, Col. Mike Able (retired), who spoke a few words about when he first met Starke, (which didn’t go well) and how he has impacted him since.



“Tim comes from a generation of tough men that we were blessed to have,” said Able. “I would go into a gun fight with a butter knife for this man. I'm so glad I didn't run him off with our first interaction. He (Starke) wanted nothing other than to come back and lead Kentucky Soldiers after I told him he wasn’t good enough; and boy was I wrong.”



Starke then got his chance to address the audience to which he used the time to thank those who had impacted him throughout his career. Especially the non-commissioned offices whom he directly learned much from.



“Everyone who has known me for a minute knows that I can talk for a long time even when I’m not supposed to,” Starke warned with a laugh. “Thank you to General Lamberton for having this event and for your kind words, and Colonel Able, I can’t thank you enough for being here. Like Mike said, he's one first three people I met when I came to the guard and him being here today brings it full circle and it means a lot to me and my family.



“I'm especially thankful for all the NCOs and junior enlisted Soldiers here today, he continued. “At the end of the day, and ultimately the end of a career, in this case, what matters the most is the impact you have had on those that you've led and those that you served with. Not necessarily impressing generals or the senior officers you served for. My subordinate officers, NCOs and Soldiers have always been the ones who had to carry out my bright, and not so bright ideas, and they build proficient lethal teams at the small unit level. And the fact that you're here today, and the many that have reached out to because they couldn't be here today for my retirement, is validation that I've done kind of an okay job as an officer. And that means a world to me.”



He admitted that it was a challenge to thank everyone who had an impact on is career without keeping them for days on end. But at the end of the list of names, ranging from when he was in the ROTC program at Providence College in 1995 in Rhode Island, to the Soldiers of the 75th Troop Command who was the last major command that he commanded, he talked about his wife and children and thanked them for their service to the country as they supported him for his 25-year career.



“I’m eternally grateful he Heidi, my wife,” said Starke. “For her perseverance and her willingness to challenge me to be the best version on myself.”



During his speech he talked about not wanting to be known as the officer who overstayed his welcome and said he was ready to move on to another chapter in his life.



“I feel comfortable retiring; in fact, I must retire to because these officers are coming up to take on the leadership of the organization, he said. “I am proud to be born and raised in New York, but I chose to be a Kentuckian, and it has been one of the best choices I’ve ever made.”



To close out the ceremony, Starke gave his replacement as the next Director of the G3 office, Col. John Harvey, a framed photo with a message reminding him who their work effects the most, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Kentucky Guard.



“It's an Army battle staff officer saying, ‘remember, everything's planned right must be executed by this man. He and his buddies will to be the first to pay for your mistakes. Do your job well. Futures depend on it!’ I've held that close my entire career and now pass them on to you,” said Starke.



Starke plans to continue influencing young people as he will be moving into being an educator for a Louisville Area High School as a Senior Army Instructor in their Junior ROTC program.



“I want to continue to teach and mentor young people, but now in the education field,” said Starke.

