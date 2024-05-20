102nd Intelligence Wing hosts Yellow Ribbon event

The 102nd Intelligence Wing hosted a Yellow Ribbon event on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, May 18, 2024. The event provided pre-deployment information and local resources for wing members and their supporters.



The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) is a Department of Defense-wide effort that supports National Guard and Reserve members, their families and communities throughout the deployment cycle by connecting them with the tools they need and providing information on health care, education and training opportunities, financial, legal benefits and more.



“It is important for our members to receive this information because everyone has unique or dynamic situations that may be affected differently when deploying,” said 102nd IW Plans and Programs Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge, Senior Master Sgt. Maria Escobar. “This program also allows our Airmen to better prepare their affairs prior to leaving so they can focus on the mission at their deployed location. It also helps them feel more at ease that they left their families equipped with the tools they need.”



National Guard members have the unique challenge of transitioning their civilian and military roles before and after deployments and have fewer deployment resources than the active-duty component. YRRP aids in navigating obstacles while far away from their families and support networks



“Whether you’ve been in the military for three years or 15 years, there is always something new to learn when it comes to your benefits and support for your families,” said 102nd IW Human Resources Specialist and Yellow Ribbon Representative, Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Miller. “It is important to receive this information so that while you are away from your families and homes, you know that things will be taken care of and that extra level of stress is alleviated from your already brimming plate of responsibilities.”



During the event, Assistant to the Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, and 102nd IW Deputy Commander, Col. Timothy Gordon, gave words of support to attendees. The 102nd IW Yellow Ribbon team invited representatives from government partners, including the Small Business Administration, the Departments of Labor and Veterans Affairs to best assist members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:23 Story ID: 472322 Location: CAPE COD, MA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing hosts Yellow Ribbon event, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.