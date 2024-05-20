JMC’s Banian honored by U.S. Army Transportation Corps as a Distinguished Member of the Regiment

For 33 years, Dave Banian wore an Army uniform, and he did so for 27 years as a logistics and transportation officer.



Banian, who retired from the Army in 2016 with the rank of Colonel, was recently recognized for the various roles he held within the Transportation Corps.



In a May 6 ceremony, at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia, Banian was honored as a Distinguished Member of the Transportation Regiment.



The Distinguished Member of the Regiment award was established to maintain the legacy of the Transportation Corps and to promote cohesiveness and esprit de corps by recognizing individuals who are serving, and who have served, the Corps distinction. The honor is open to all Transportation Corps military and Civilian personnel who have distinguished themselves by outstanding service and performance for, or on behalf of, the Transportation Corps.



Banian, the Joint Munitions Command’s munitions logistics director, is honored he received the recognition.



“It’s pretty special. I'm grateful for the recognition and the opportunity to make a difference,” Banian said. “I was able to attend the ceremony and see lots of old friends I worked with for many, many years. We reflected on things that we accomplished over the years.



“Each job with the Transportation Corps had its own challenges, but I worked with great people to overcome them.”



Banian enlisted in the Army in 1983 as a Cavalry scout, and he served with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in West Germany. In 1985, he left active service and joined the Army Reserve. In 1989, Banian was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Transportation Corps from the Army ROTC program at Bryant College, Smithfield, Rhode Island. His military service includes four deployments in multiple countries – Bosnia, Germany, Iraq, Korea, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabi.



Banian was JMC’s Chief of Staff from October 2014 until August 2016, and his first Civilian position was as a Deputy for the Office of the Executive Director for Conventional Ammunition. He held that role for a year and two months, and then made his way back to JMC.



Banian, who holds a master’s degree in logistics management from the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant College, will retire again soon. He will do so in June after eight years as a Civilian – seven with JMC.



Banian will miss his JMC teammates, and he has enjoyed every moment with the command.



“I like our mission of providing ammunition to Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines around the world when and where needed, and providing readiness. It’s very satisfying, especially when we go out and engage with them,” Banian said. “When people need ammunition, we are providing it, and we are doing so very quickly. There’s a great team here.



“Like a lot of other people that retire, I want to do some traveling and experience new things and new flexibilities,” Banian added.

