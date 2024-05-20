Capt. Kimnach delivers Memorial Day remarks at the Ronald Reagan Library

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240527-N-AS200-1029 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (May 27, 2024) Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III,...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240527-N-AS200-1029 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (May 27, 2024) Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) delivers remarks during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, May 27, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (May 27, 2024) NNS – Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivered keynote remarks during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library May 27, 2024.



“Today, in a tradition dating back to the Civil War, we focus on those who have given their lives in service, not just in war but also in peace time,” said Kimnach. “Previously known as "Decoration Day," Memorial Day is intended to honor military members who have died while in service to their country.”



Throughout the course of U.S. History, soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and allies and partners. Memorial Day serves as a special day of commemoration to honor their selfless service.



“By honoring those who serve today we also honor those who have fallen,” said Kimnach. “This includes the 4,000 active service members onboard Naval Base Ventura County, some of whom are on watch right now or forward deployed across the world.”



By the end of the 19th century, the Navy adopted regulations for proper observance of Decoration Day to be held on May 30. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, though it is still often called Decoration Day.



“Americans do not forget our service members, whether today or a century ago, we remember,” said Kimnach. “Just ask the family of Shipfitter Second Class Claude Ralph Garcia, assigned to the battleship West Virginia in 1941.”



During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Garcia became Ventura County’s first casualty of the Second World War. In 2022, 81 years later, his remains were finally identified and properly laid to rest with full military honors.



"It's our sacred duty to bring home our shipmates who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Kimnach.



Lt. Aristotle Rivera, chaplain, NBVC, delivered the invocation.



“Let us remember that freedom is not free, there is a cost, and it is dear,” said Rivera.



The ceremony concluded with a reading from President Ronald Reagan’s Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, in 1982.



“Yet, we must try to honor them, not for their sakes alone, but for our own. And if words cannot repay the debt, we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.