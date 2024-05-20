There and back again: Maryland National Guard Soldier, Senegal native returns home during African Lion 2024

Photo By Nicholas J. De La Pena | Maryland National Guardsmen, Spc. Djibril Diop, a supply specialist with Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas J. De La Pena | Maryland National Guardsmen, Spc. Djibril Diop, a supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarter Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, puts on his patrol cap for a portrait during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Dodji, Senegal, May 25, 2024. Diop returned to his native country to provide critical support and help bridge cultural gaps with partner-led training activities in support of AL24. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena) see less | View Image Page

DODJI, Senegal — After more than six years, Maryland National Guardsman Spc. Djibril Diop, a 92Y Supply Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, returned to his native country to provide critical support and help bridge cultural gaps with partner-led training activities in support of Exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24).



Growing up



Diop was born in 1998 and grew up with his mother and father in Saint Louis, a town in northern Senegal. Through his middle and high school years, Diop learned to speak three languages: English, French, and Wolof, a West African language. He also learned to read Arabic. Upon graduating high school at the age of 17, Diop completed a social aptitude test before leaving Senegal with his mother in 2017.



“My mother assisted me with the exam, helping me to prepare and pass, setting me up with a foundation that ultimately ensured my future success in the United States,” Diop said.



A year later, in 2018, Diop enlisted in the Maryland National Guard (MNG) and by working through the Immigration and Nationality Act, he was able to streamline his U.S. citizenship in 2019. He then enrolled in the University of Maryland, College Park and is set to graduate in December 2024 with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Computer Science with a minor in French.



The Return



Being a multilingual Soldier helps Diop serve as a linchpin to building and maintaining partnerships for the U.S. Armed Forces.



As part of a contingent of about 300 MNG Soldiers with the 1-175th Infantry Regiment, Diop supports AL24 by providing enhanced military training and cooperation and maintaining peace in the region.



“It feels amazing to return to my home country while representing the MNG and the U.S. Army,” Diop said. “I’ve been able to instantly connect with host-nation Senegalese soldiers by translating during our daily training exercises and between multinational leaders and the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors.”



The 2SFAB provides critical advising in support of a joint team to build and test strategic readiness and ultimately deploy, fight and win in complex, multi-domain environments. Currently, Maneuver Combat Advisor Team 2310 is in Senegal as part of a 9-month employment rotation to advise Senegalese Armed Forces throughout the country, and are integral during AL24.



“Diop helps maintain our strong multinational military relationships with the Senegalese Army by sharing key cultural knowledge and communication,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Feese, Maintenance Advisor, MCAT 2310, 2SFAB. “As a Soldier and a Senegal native, he serves as a force multiplier, inspiring the U.S. Military, the Royal Netherlands Army, and Senegalese Armed Forces by bridging the cultural divide that really enhances the effectiveness of Exercise AL24.”



Diop says he is extremely proud of his native country and excited for the opportunity to work alongside the Senegalese Armed Forces who are very disciplined and hardworking.



“This exercise presents a critical opportunity for all nations to build and test their tactical and operational readiness,” Diop added.



The Horizon



Diop, a practicing Muslim, says he owes everything to his mother, who ensured he studied the Quran and stayed grounded through the hardships and his continued success.



“This exercise has brought me back to my roots and was an excellent bookend to my enlisted career,” Diop said. He will begin Officer Candidate School after returning home from AL24; however, one last present is in store for him. After three years of texts, phone and Facetime calls, Diop plans to see his father who lives in Senegal and says he’s excited for a possible reunion.



AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.



SETAF-AF serves as a dedicated headquarters under U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa, coordinating Army activities across Africa to provide scalable crisis response options.

For further details on SETAF-AF's activities, please visit www.setaf-africa.army.mil.