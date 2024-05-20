Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAFW 2024: Galley Wars

    Los Angeles Fleet Week: Galley Wars

    U.S. Coast Guard Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Watson, left, and Culinary

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Cookson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES- The Battleship Museum USS Iowa was host to Galley Wars May 25, 2024.

    Galley Wars allows culinary specialists from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force to compete in a friendly competition to see who is the best chef. The food is then critiqued by a panel of celebrity chefs and city officials.

    This year, the competition theme was focused on Ahi tuna steak, along with 2 sides and a dessert prepared in a 30-minute time span.

    One of the bigger challenges this year facing the competitors, was the element of cooking outside on an open flame.

    “If I had known that we would be cooking outside,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Battison, one of the chefs from the Navy team. “I would have taken a grill on to the flight deck and practiced cooking.”

    The teams all put forth great effort, but in the end the Coast Guard team was able to pull out a victory for the second year in a row.

    “It honestly came down to a photo finish,” said commissioner Lee Williams, one of the guest judges. “The difference in points between the top two teams was less than 3 points.”

    LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

