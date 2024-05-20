Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 Introduces Innovative Seabee Static Display at Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

Los Angeles, CA – 05/26/2024: In a significant highlight of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024, Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 (CBMU 303) unveiled their brand new Seabee Static Display at the Port of Los Angeles. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to merge the rich history of the Seabees with contemporary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, inspiring both the young and the old about the potential in naval construction and engineering.



The vibrant display, a colorful shipping container located in San Pedro, is designed to function as an educational hub, showcasing the historical achievements and engineering capabilities of the Naval Construction Force. The exhibit is uniquely tailored to stimulate interest in STEM careers among the next generation, aligning with broader national goals of educational enrichment in these fields.



Captain Tres Meek, Commodore of Naval Construction Group One (NCG1), emphasized the educational impact of the display, stating, “The Seabee static display at Los Angeles Fleet Week represents more than our history; it is a bridge to the future of engineering and innovation, engaging young minds in STEM to inspire tomorrow’s leaders in naval construction.”



Throughout Fleet Week, the display drew attention with its interactive demonstrations, including practical use of surveyor’s equipment, general construction tools, and transportation and logistics equipment brought by Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB1).



Mike Getscher, Chief Operations Officer of the USS Iowa, praised the initiative, saying, “The Seabees’ interactive displays and educational outreach at Fleet Week are pivotal, bridging naval history with modern engineering marvels, offering a hands-on experience that resonates with families and future engineers alike.”



Fleet Week Los Angeles is an annual public event hosted by the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard that honors the nation’s sea services and educates the public on the maritime agencies’ capabilities. As the Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC), NCG1 leads the readiness and deployment of various Naval Construction Force units, providing essential engineering support needed by the U.S. Navy and the nation.



This new Seabee Static Display stands as a testament to the commitment of the Naval Construction Force to preserve and celebrate their heritage and to actively foster educational growth and innovation in the fields of science and engineering.



For further information, please contact:

Public Affairs Office

Naval Construction Group One (NCG1)

Email: comnecc_ltlc_pao@navy.mil

Phone: (805) 276-3546

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 21:34 Story ID: 472288 Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 Introduces Innovative Seabee Static Display at Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024, by Oscar Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.