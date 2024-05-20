2nd SFAB leads staff exercise at African Lion 2024 in Senegal

Photo By Nicholas J. De La Pena | The Royal Netherlands Army Maj. Sebastian Dinjens, executive officer, 44th Mechanized...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas J. De La Pena | The Royal Netherlands Army Maj. Sebastian Dinjens, executive officer, 44th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, writes instructions during the military decision making process staff exercise, Dodji, Senegal, May 21, 2024. African Lion 2024 (AL24) Host Nation Academics include 16 programs of instruction concentrating on specialized staff training for Combined Joint Task Force operations facing on multinational interoperability to enhance partner nation capacity and capability. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena) see less | View Image Page

DODJI, Senegal — The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB) has taken a pivotal role in African Lion 2024, conducting a comprehensive staff exercise (STAFFEX) aimed at enhancing joint operational capabilities.



Taking place in the heart of Senegal, the STAFFEX involves a multifaceted simulation of command-and-control scenarios designed to prepare staff officers and noncommissioned officers from multiple nations for real-world challenges.



"The staff exercise is integral to our goals of improving communication and decision-making among allied forces," said U.S. Army Maj. Josh Beneviat, Company Commander, A Company, 2SFAB, and Team Commander during AL24 Senegal. "It's about building cohesive teams that can operate effectively across diverse environments."



Led by advisors from 2SFAB, participants from the U.S. Army and Marines, Senegal Armed Forces, and the Royal Netherlands Army, a NATO ally, were trained in the military decision-making process, as well as analyzing the real-world activities of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment (1-175) also participating in the exercise.



“The training taking place during this STAFFEX will prepare the participants of all nations to plan and synchronize operations at the battalion level,” said Beneviat.



The advisor participants are from Maneuver Combat Advisor Team 2310, 3rd Squadron, 2SFAB. They’re in Senegal as part of an ongoing 9-month employment cycle to Senegal. Most of their time has been spent in nearby Kaolack, Senegal, but it was important for them to be in Dodji for AL24 for utilization of their expert advising skills.



The Senegalese armed forces that MCAT 2310 is partnered with in Kaolack are also here. 3rd Battalion, La Legion, has developed a special relationship and rapport with the Advisors, and the trust and understanding the two armies share is evident during AL24 training exercises.



“It’s been an amazing 3 months with the 3rd Infantry Battalion,” said 1st. Sgt. Jesse Pelayo, Team Sergeant, MCAT 2310. “We have built a relationship with the Senegalese unlike any other I’ve experienced with partners in my 18 years of service in the Army.”



It’s not just training events that the partner nations share together. They get to know one another on a personal level, and friendships are maintained long after the training is complete and the Advisors leave the country.



“Our daily activities of conducting physical training, playing sports like soccer, and sharing all our meals both in and out of training environments have helped build lasting bonds between my team and partner forces,” said Pelayo. “The entire 2SFAB gets to experience this with several different partners across the African continent on a regular basis, and it’s a unique unit with many opportunities for any soldier looking to do something different in their career.”



For 2SFAB, participation in exercises such as AL24 and Justified Accord, U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in eastern Africa which took place earlier this year, underscores its commitment to international security cooperation and capability development.



"Over the course of the STAFFEX, we've seen significant improvements in interoperability and understanding between our partner militaries," said Capt. Mohamed Lamine DIARRA, Operations Officer for 3rd Infantry Battalion, Senegalese Armed Forces. "It translates directly to better preparedness for combined operations."



For the Netherlands, the STAFFEX is a great opportunity to share lessons learned, bring NATO doctrine to their Senegalese colleagues, and learn lessons and best practices used by Senegalese Armed Forces staff members.



“During the STAFFEX I’ve seen the battalion staff start working together and build a good plan,” said Major Sebastian Dinjens, Operations Officer of the 44th Mechanized Infantry Battalion and Executive Officer during the STAFFEX.



The work will continue for 2SFAB long after AL24 ends.



"Each exercise and training session is a step towards greater integration and readiness," added Beneviat. "We are not just training alongside each other; we are learning from each other, which is invaluable."





About 2SFAB

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), assigned to SETAF-AF specializes in providing security force assistance and advisory support to African partner nations. Tasked with enhancing the tactical proficiency, operational capabilities, and overall effectiveness of African military forces, 2SFAB plays a pivotal role in strengthening defense partnerships across the continent. Through a comprehensive approach that includes training in small unit tactics, marksmanship, leadership development, and more, the 2SFAB contributes significantly to the regional stability and security objectives of the United States and its African partners. This commitment to fostering enduring relationships and mutual understanding underscores the 2SFAB's dedication to a secure, stable, and prosperous Africa.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF serves as a dedicated headquarters under U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa, coordinating Army activities across Africa to provide scalable crisis response options.



For further details on SETAF-AF's activities, please visit www.setaf-africa.army.mil.