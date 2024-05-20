NAVSUP FLCPS Fuels Deputy Named Navy Fuels Civilian of the Year

BREMERTON, Washington – Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget

Sound Fuels Deputy Director Michael J. Carter was awarded the Navy Fuels Civilian of the Year for the

calendar year 2023 Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program.



The Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program was established to promote distinction

in fuel management and recognize personnel and activities making the most significant contributions to

Navy and Marine Corps fuel operations and the fleet fuel support mission.



Carter was recognized for his efforts as the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Fuels Deputy Director and Primary

Responsible Officer at Defense Fuel Supply Point (DFSP) Manchester, located on Naval Base Kitsap-

Manchester.



“This recognition is a testament to all of Mr. Carter’s hard work ensuring Manchester remains the Navy’s

premier DFSP,” said Capt. Bill Barich, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Commanding Officer.



During the year, Carter oversaw the transfer of over 110 million gallons of petroleum products valued at

more than $439 million with no losses, spills, or releases into the environment.



Manchester DFSP is located on the shores of Puget Sound, adjacent to state parks and tribal fishing

grounds. Balancing mission requirements with the responsibilities that come with operating in an

environmentally sensitive area, Carter expanded the facility’s operational capability, maintaining the

highest standards for fuel infrastructure and product quality while also actively maintaining the facility

grounds to ensure a pristine working environment.



Carter supported a local chapter of the National Audubon Society to count birds at the Manchester DFSP

in support of a nationwide initiative. He also improved engagement across federal and state agencies by

establishing regular meetings with the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) and the National

Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to communicate regarding projects at Manchester and

neighboring facilities.



Carter’s responsibilities also included oversight of the fuel infrastructure at the Whidbey Island DFSP

located at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI). Along with DFSP Manchester, Carter ensured that

NASWI facilities complied with all applicable rules and regulations during the ongoing Commander, Navy

Installations Command (CNIC) realignment of DFSP facilities from NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound control to

installation commanders at Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.



“Mr. Carter is a proven dynamic leader and has earned the trust of his superiors, subordinates, and

colleagues,” said Barich. “His time has been marked with professionalism, mission accomplishment,

environmental stewardship, and quality output.”



The mission of Manchester DFSP is to provide customers with top quality military specification fuel,

lubricants, and additives used by land, sea, and air forces. The facility issues, manages, and receives bulk

petroleum products and is tasked with ensuring compliance of product quality, inventory control, and

environmental regulations. Manchester Fuel Depot provides fuels support for U.S. and allied forces

throughout the Puget Sound region and the Pacific Rim.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound is the premier logistics provider for all Navy and joint operational forces in the

Pacific Northwest and throughout the Pacific Rim. Products and services include contracting, Navy food

management, hazardous material management, household goods movement, integrated logistics

support, material management, postal operations, and warehousing. Learn more at

www.facebook.com/NAVSUPFLCPS and t https://twitter.com/NAVSUP_FLCPS.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500

military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain,

acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate

readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at

www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

