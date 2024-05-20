NAVFAC Pacific Awards $74 Million Contract for Child Development Center on Guam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $74,409,403 firm-fixed-price task order on May 21 to Black Construction – Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam, for the construction of a child development facility at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam.



“This task order reflects our ongoing efforts on improving base infrastructure, ensuring the children of our dedicated service members receive the highest quality care and educational opportunities,” said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Project Manager Nicole Kimoto.



In addition to the child development facility, a privately owned vehicle parking will also be constructed. The facility will feature a single-story reinforced concrete building consisting of child development spaces, core administration, staff support, facility support spaces, outdoor storage, activity spaces, and other incidental related work.



Work will be performed in Harmon, Guam, with an expected completion date of July 2026.

