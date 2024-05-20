3rd LAR Bn. to participate in MARARA 24

U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, will be participating in Marara 24, a French-led multinational exercise, May 27–June 8 on the islands of Tahiti and Huahine.



Service members from the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard will join 14 other nations during the exercise.



Marara 24 is a multinational training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and France’s Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in French Polynesia. The training advances partners’ abilities to address complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific.



In 2022, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st MARDIV, participated in the exercise. This year, 3rd LAR Bn., with attachments from 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st MARDIV, will participate in the exercise with approximately 60 Marines and Sailors. The Marines will participate in a four-day force integration training exercise followed by a week-long humanitarian assistance and disaster response mission.



“We look forward to conducting integrated training with our valued partners and allies,” said 1st Lt. Ethan Hall, the executive officer with Charlie Company, 3rd LAR Bn. “Exercise Marara is an extremely valuable opportunity to build upon our past relationships and increase our ability to operate as part of a multi-national force.”



The exercise involves participants from 15 countries with the goal of boosting collective interoperability through training, sharing skills, and cultural interactions. This initiative allows for joint training with Pacific allies and fosters the relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps and other involved nations.



Continued face-to-face interactions with allies and partners are the foundation of bilateral relationships, and create confidence in the region and improve the Marine Corps’ ability to work together with allies and partners.

