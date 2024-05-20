Fleet Week New York 2024: Women's in the Military Panel

NEW YORK- New York University (NYU) hosts the 7th annual Women's Initiative, Women in the Military Discussion during Fleet Week New York 2024, May 23, 2024.



This panel allowed military members to speak with the community about their experiences, challenges, and opportunities in their military career, and answer questions from the community about being in the military.



“It's important to interact with the community, especially during Fleet Week, we are really trying to let the community know what our sea services do and what our military does. Let them know of the opportunities that they have if they want to join the military, and what they can anticipate,” said Lt. Brianna Townsend, commander the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Katherine Walker, and a panel member.



The panel was made up of a total of six military leaders: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Alison Thompson, director of Vandegrift Team; U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Abigail Seitz, protocol chief for the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps; U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Master Chief Petty Officer Melissa Mohammed, assigned with the USS Bataan; U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carrie Paben, a supply officer, assigned with the USS Bataan; U.S. Coast Guard Commander Staci Weist, chief vessel inspector for the Port of New York and New Jersey; and Townsend.



“I thought this was a very amazing event to be able to share my story among other women and to hear different sides from women in other branches,” explained Mohammed. “It was very unique and everyone came from different parts of the world. I'm proud to be a part of this.”



Discussions ranged from why participants decided to join the military, family and work life balance, and their best and worst experiences as service members. After the ladies discussed these topics the audience was given the chance to ask questions, which ranged from they cope with decisions from their leaders they do not agree with, the manner of receiving and giving orders, and what the significance of the various ribbons and badges on their uniforms.



Seitz explained that many times, events such as these are organized by military entities, and that the event having been organized by NYU personnel represented a refreshing departure from this norm. She elaborated further, stressing the importance of having the integration with and support from the community, before concluding by expressing how honored she was to have had the opportunity to participate.



As the event ended, members of the audience spoke one-on-one with the panel members, allowing the opportunity for further deepening of the connections between like-minded colleagues, and supporting growth both professionally and personally. The Women in Military Discussion has been a repeated event for Fleet Week New York and continues to expose attendees to the experiences of military leaders and the opportunities they have had throughout their in careers in the Armed Forces.

