CASCOM presents Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance

Retired Lt. Col. David L. Biacan, former Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee (known as Fort Gregg-Adams since 2023) inspector general, speaks to a crowd of Advanced Individual Training students, drill sergeants, other service members, veterans and community members May 23, 2024, as part of an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month event at the Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. CASCOM presented an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander observance which Army Sustainment University hosted featuring a colorful and culturally diverse array of music, food and dance.

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Combined Arms Support Command presented an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander observance to a crowd of Advanced Individual Training students, drill sergeants, other service members, veterans and community members May 23 at the Beaty Theater.



Army Sustainment University hosted the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month event featuring a colorful and culturally diverse array of music, food and dance.



“Many Asian American and Pacific Islander families pass their history, customs and traditions to following generations,” said retired Lt. Col. David L. Biacan, guest speaker and former CASCOM and Fort Lee (known as Fort Gregg-Adams since 2023) inspector general. “This makes our families a diverse part of the American tapestry.”



Biacan provided an overview of the Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions to the U.S. and his perspective as a first-generation Filipino American.



“I remember hearing the story of my great grandmother,” he said. “A young woman in the Philippines feeding American Soldiers passing through her village during the Spanish-American War. That's how far back our connection to America goes. That is our family’s first contact, and her description of the young Soldiers wearing blue shirts and khaki trousers during the war stays with me to this day.”



AAPI families believe in the American dream, he added.



“Selfless service and a commitment to the American ideals of hard work, patriotism, and love of one's country and God are the hallmarks of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community,” Biacan said.



The event began with a cultural awareness video that highlighted four historic American figures: Florence Finch, Bruce Lee, Ellison Onizuka and Kurt Chew-Een Lee. The video showcased their ingenuity, bravery and creativity as American leaders in the fields of technology, entertainment and military.



Then, after 2nd Lt. Marshawn Grady, a Basic Officer Leadership Course student, sang a powerful rendition of the national anthem, the FilAmazing Ladies local Filipino dance team provided an exciting mix of traditional and nontraditional performances including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.



The veteran-owned Filipino restaurant Bistro Manila out of Hopewell, Va., also featured pink and white flowers at the center of its serving table which included pancit (noodle dish), chicken adobo and lumpia (egg rolls).

The observance of AAPI Heritage Month is an occasion to remember the patriotism of AAPIs who have served, or are currently serving, in the Department of Defense and our nation.



Celebrated in May each year, AAPI Heritage Month recognizes the challenges faced by Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians and their vital contributions to the American story.