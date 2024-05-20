Huntsville Center Facility Repair and Renewal program completes first project for Washington Headquarters Services

Photo By William Farrow | Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, cut the ribbon on a 2,100 square...... read more read more Photo By William Farrow | Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, cut the ribbon on a 2,100 square feet Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) suite for U.S. Space Command at the Pentagon May 17. Huntsville Center's Facility Repair and Renewal program completed project for the Washington Headquarters Services. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) Facility Repair and Renewal (FRR) program recently completed its first project for the Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) at the Pentagon.



The project converted a decommissioned server room at the Pentagon into a 2,100 square feet Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) suite for U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM).



The suite meets the latest security standards containing the director's office, conference room, Special Access Program office, open areas with cubicles a small galley and a pantry.



Leadership cut the ribbon on May 17 with Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, and Stephen Bruch, WHS-FSD deputy director, expressing their appreciation the Huntsville Center team on a job well done.



The FRR Project Development Team (PDT) consisted of: Darren Mulford, branch chief; Ryan Carman, program manager; Audrey Maack, contracting officer; John Crutcher, administrative contracting officer; Hykeem Walker, contract specialist; Joe Fentress, Safety Specialist; Seth, Johnson, Office of Counsel; Denise Terry, project management specialist and Joseph Abrego, project manager/contracting officer representative.



Abrego said the project was a concerted effort between WHS and FRR, and the integration of the two entities required deliberate communication and planning to take advantage of the strengths of each entity.



“The combined effort and synergy that formed over the course of the project facilitated the success of the team in overcoming challenges presented by unforeseen conditions, multiple personnel changes, and a struggling contractor,” Abrego said.