1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

POWIDZ, Poland -- The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade “Wagonmasters” held a change of responsibility ceremony in Powdiz, Poland, May 24, 2024. Troopers, friends, and foreign partners bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Tamara Williams, and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Jeri Pihlaja.

Williams served as the Wagonmasters senior enlisted advisor from May 25, 2022, to May 24, 2024, marking two years of meritorious service to the brigade. Williams distinguished herself during her 27 years of service to the U.S. Army and will celebrate her retirement from the Army in June this year.

“I want to thank her personally for her mentorship and friendship.” said Colonel Christopher S. Jones, the Brigade Commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, remarking on his time serving with Williams.

The change of responsibility is a relatively simple ceremony, highlighted by Williams passing the brigade colors to Col. Jones, the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Commander, who in turn passed them to Pihlaja, representing her assuming responsibility for the brigade and its Troopers.

Williams joined the Army on June 13, 1997, with the goal of becoming a drill sergeant. “That was when I decided to keep going”, said Williams, describing a decisive period in her life when she realized she wanted to be a senior enlisted advisor as a command sergeant major, “I was feeling very anxious at the time, but I made the decision and I think it was the right one.”

Williams concluded her final duty assignment to finish her career as a non-commissioned officer at the Wagonmaster Brigade after nearly three decades of service in roles related to transportation for the U.S. Army, as her primary Military Occupational Specialty is 88M, Motor Transport Operator. She served previously as the Battalion Sgt. Maj. for the 837th Transportation Battalion in South Korea and the Senior Transportation Sergeant for the III Armored Corps at their Headquarters on Fort Cavazos, TX.

“She understands the breadth and the depth of what is [Area of Operations] Victory,” said Jones, describing Williams' precise knowledge of her duty station in Europe, “From the Baltic Sea, to the Black Sea.”

Pihlaja served previously as the senior sustainment non-commissioned officer trainer for the National Training Center and has earned the confidence to follow in the Williams’ footsteps as the senior enlisted advisor to the Wagonmasters brigade commander. Jones expressed his excitement in welcoming her into the position during their assignment in Poland.

“She brings a phenomenal amount of experience here,” said Jones. “I know the Army did a fantastic job selecting her to come here.”

The role of a senior enlisted advisor is to advise the commander on all events and activities within the unit, take responsibility for the health and well-being of the soldiers within the unit, as well as ensure the commander’s orders are understood and maintained on all levels. “You have the pulse of the organization,” Said Williams regarding the responsibility of a Brigade Command Sgt. Maj., “you’re everywhere almost.”

“The cornerstone of any building is the foundation which the rest of the construction is built upon,” said, Jones, “and I just want to thank Command Sgt. Maj. Williams on being that cornerstone for our organization, the example of discipline for and knowledge for the Wagonmasters to follow.”

Pihlaja dedicated her newly appointed position to her family, friends, mentors and distinguished peers. “This moment is a culmination of years of dedication and support from my family and friends,” said Pilaja, “I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me to lead this organization within the historic 1st Cavalry Division.”