Photo By Oscar Pope | Eric Lang, Quality Assurance branch head, poses for a photo in his office May 14,...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Pope | Eric Lang, Quality Assurance branch head, poses for a photo in his office May 14, 2024. Lang was selected as the May Civilian in the Spotlight for his noteworthy accomplishments at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). see less | View Image Page

This month’s Civilian in the Spotlight is focused on a decorated Navy veteran who hails from Camden, New Jersey, Eric Lang. Lang joined the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) team nine years ago, after serving 12 years on active duty.



Some of his noteworthy accomplishments during his naval career include graduating in the top 10% of his Naval Submarine School (NSS) class, Navy Hydro-naught program, and finishing first in his Dive School class. Lang also piloted the deep submergence vehicles Mystic (DSRV-1) and Avalon (DSRV-2), receiving honorary British Dolphins while onboard Her Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Vanguard.



“The HMS Vanguard was exactly the same as USS Kentucky (SSBN-737), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine,” added Lang. “All prior submarine qualified personnel on that mission were given an honorary status as ‘Brothers of the ‘Phin.”



As the Quality Assurance (QA) branch head, Lang can manage 15 to 20 availabilities at any given time to include the downriver work, the barge, and small boat availabilities.



“Eric constantly has a can-do attitude,” said Russ Guthrie, Quality Assurance division head. “He is always looking for problem trends within all of the availabilities he is managing. He develops charts and graphs, meets with contractor QA management to discuss the trends, and then proposes solutions to correct deficiencies and prevent them from recurring.”



Lang is an active member of MARMC’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) team, and has recently taken a more active role in the administration of the program. Lang has led briefings with MARMC’s Commanding Officer, developed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between MARMC and the Norfolk School Board, and brokered a meeting with the Chesapeake School board to expand the outreach.



"I am really proud of the STEM team," said Lang, referring to his team that took second place during a STEM competition at Old Dominion University earlier this year. "They worked really hard."



His efforts have fostered a relationship between MARMC and the community that not only benefits the schools but allows MARMC personnel to share their knowledge with the next generation.



Eric is sought after by many departments within MARMC to assist in hiring panels. He mentors project managers, shipbuilding specialists, project support engineers, as well as the quality assurance specialists that work for him, teaching them proper quality assurance principle and practices.



“I have three principles in life,” said Lang. “Do the right thing, do your best, and treat people the way you want to be treated.”



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.