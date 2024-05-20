Joining the backbone of the USAF

This was the first quarter’s iteration of the Rising 5/6 council’s new initiative to honor Airmen promoted to noncommissioned officer.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shianne Chacon, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, chair lead for the NCO induction course, started the ceremony by addressing the new inductees. She noted the importance of recognizing the responsibilities inherent with the transition to NCO rank, as stated in the NCO charges.



“The NCO induction course is designed to foster an environment where young NCOs can fully grasp what it means to be a sergeant, “ said Chicon “So we're focused on enhancing and decreasing the idea of a frozen middle, what an actual noncommissioned officer means, how our ranks have changed over the years, as well as what type of leadership style they will use.”



The responsibilities of these new inductees include earning their seven-skill level and further developing as technicians, supervisors, and leaders. They will be responsible for their subordinates’ development and accomplishment of all tasks.



“We built this NCO Induction course to reinforce the importance of transitioning from the junior enlisted tier into the noncommissioned officer tier which brings additional responsibilities and authority,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief. “We aim to equip and empower our young NCOs to hold themselves and their teams accountable to a high standard of professionalism and competency.”



NCOs lead by example as role models to all and ensure proper use of resources within their control. They become proficient in internalizing Airman leadership qualities and progress toward advanced foundational competency levels. Topics covered in this course include the history of the NCO core in the United States Air Force, ethical leadership qualities and thinking, as well as the baseline of NCO duties and responsibilities.



“Being an NCO means being a leader and understanding that the mission will require more of you and requires self-development, as well as the development of those around

