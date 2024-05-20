403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Susumu Harumi Kobayashi – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

Hometown:



I was born in Yokohama and lived there for two years. I lived in Zama City since then.



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



I have been working for the U.S. Army for 28 years.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military:



I have worked in the following positions: Transportation Division Program Analyst (current) and previously as a secretary and budget technician



Tell us about your job and what you do:



My job functions are closely aligned with providing critical information to echelons above LRC-Honshu including the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, Army Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Garrison-Japan, Installation Management Command, etc., and engaging those entities in deconflicting ambiguous directives and ad hoc requests for information.



What other duties are you responsible for?



Currently, I have no additional duties that have been assigned. However, in the past I was elected as the vice mayor for Camp Zama Master Labor Contract employees followed by being elected as the mayor a year later. In the capacity as mayor, I was responsible for conveying concerns and desires to the garrison commander during monthly engagements.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Honshu?



My biggest accomplishment was a meritoriously completing the Planning Programming Budgeting and Execution System Course (PPBES) - 2004



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Honshu?



I am very proud to be a part of the LRC-Honshu Team. In addition, I find it extremely gratifying to take the training and experiences I learned at work and utilizing them at home and vice versa. For example, speaking with coworkers and supervisors over my tenure has given me insight on how to live my personal life more productively.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I have completed a master’s degree in Japanese Folk Songs which has cultivated for myself and family (two daughters) a passion for traditional Japanese culture. In my personal life I am a member of the Serizawa Hayashiren Taiko Drum Team. In this capacity as a team member, I am playing Taiko (drum), but I also play Shinobue (bamboo flute). I have been playing Taiko (drum) for 45 years. Lastly, I instruct adolescents in these musical arts.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



In addition to being an active member of the team I also manage the team, by securing performance venues and serving as public relations representative. Serizawa Hayashiren will typically play 10 events a year in and around Zama City. I also enjoy knitting, crocheting, and drawing. Through my dedication to the Zama Community, I have managed to bridge generational gaps by exemplifying relevance in traditional Japanese cultural and practices.

