JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $176,929,610 firm-fixed-price contract on May 20 to Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. of Tamuning, Guam, for the design and construction of military housing at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam.



“This is an exciting and dynamic time for our military in Guam,” said Rear Adm. Gregg Huffman, Commander of Joint Region Marianas. “As we project growth for the island, we are mindful of the need to enhance quality of life and service, which remain among our top priorities.”



The work to be performed includes the replacement of Andersen Housing Phases VII and VIII, which will be configured into three and four-bedroom duplexes, along with single-family homes. The housing will feature reinforced concrete roofs, walls, frames, and floors supported by concrete spread footings, which are designed to withstand the Guam environment, including humidity, typhoon winds, and strong earthquakes.



“The proposed construction of new homes on AAFB demonstrates our continued commitment to taking care of our service members and their families while ensuring that we minimize strain on Guam's local

housing market," Huffman added.



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam, with an expected completion date of December 2026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 20:23 Story ID: 472202 Location: GU Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $176 Million Contract to Enhance Military Housing on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.