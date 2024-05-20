Vietnam-era Veteran Recognition Ceremony special part of Fort McCoy’s 2024 open house

Photo By Claudia Neve | Members of the Fort McCoy community attend the Vietnam-era Veteran Recognition...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Members of the Fort McCoy community attend the Vietnam-era Veteran Recognition Ceremony during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony, attended by approximately 150 to 200 people, honored the service and sacrifices of Vietnam-era veterans. Fort McCoy Garrison leadership, including Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, conducted the pinning of veterans with a commemorative pin. The event served as a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and dedication of these veterans. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy hosted the Vietnam-era Veteran Recognition Ceremony during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House on May 18 at the installation.



Several Vietnam-era veterans attended along with their family members. Overall, approximate 150 to 200 people attended the event that was held early on in the open house in building 905.



The event honored the service and sacrifices of Vietnam-Era veterans, including those who served overseas and in the United States.



The ceremony brought members of the community of all ages together to honor the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering duty of Vietnam-era veterans, organizers said, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who served the nation during a restless time in America’s history.



The ceremony was conducted by Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. They also coordinated the pinning of veterans with a commemorative pin, which was completed by members of Fort McCoy Garrison leadership. Each Vietnam-era veteran in attendance received the commemorative pin and personal thanks for their dedication.



“As a community it is important that we acknowledge the roles these veterans played in our history,” Lt. Col. James Ontiveros, a key organizer of the event, said. “This ceremony was one way to show appreciation.”



Participating from Fort McCoy Garrison leadership was Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger; Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum; Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon; and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major.



Messenger also served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. He recalled the Vietnam veterans’ service and then thanked them for that service.



“Historians can’t (seem to) agree on precisely when the war began,” Messenger said. “American advisors were there as early as the mid-1950s. Major combat operations didn't really begin until the mid-1960s. And our involvement ended in 1975. … You won every major battle that you fought in and in a support capacity, whether stateside or overseas. When you came home, you went on with your life. … You started families and careers. A lot of you didn’t talk too much about your service. And as a consequence, our nation has not always fully appreciated the chapter of your lives that came next.



“So, let’s also tell a story of a generation that came home,” Messenger said. “And now even though some Americans back then turned their backs on you, you never turned your backs on America. You took off the uniform, but you never stopped serving. … You became those leaders in public servants, lifting up our communities, our state, our nation. You reminded us what it was like to serve.”



At the end of the ceremony, Messenger further solidified his thanks to veterans and their families.



“Service is an opportunity,” Messenger said. “It’s an obligation to our nation. And at the same time, a tremendous opportunity to make a difference. … And you all made a difference. You made a difference to the people whose lives you touched overseas and stateside at the time and then for the last 50 years, you've made a difference to families, friends, and communities, and you've done it with pride and distinction. I am completely honored to thank you so much for what you've done during our Vietnam era. I am incredibly indebted, me and my family and generations after are indebted to you for what you have done to serve our nation.”



The ceremony also included a special color guard of HHC Soldiers who included Sgt. 1st Class Sean Elwin, Staff Sgt. Nel Archie Pascual, and Staff Sgt. Nathan Miller.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”