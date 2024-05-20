Time to Recertify

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Combat Medic Specialist (68W) are required to attend a recertification course every other year to maintain their Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). When it is time for them to recertify, they have until March of their recertification year to complete their training. Thirty-one students decided not wait to complete their required training and reported to Tass Training Center (TTC) Greg-Adams on May 5th to complete their two-week long recertification course.



The course is led by instructors from the 94th Training Division under the 80th Training Command. These instructors bring their knowledge and experience into every block of instruction.



“The instructors really pushed us to use critical thinking, they weren’t just giving us information to check a box,” said Sgt. Guiomar Davila a Reserve soldier from the 349th Medical Detachment out of Bell, California. “They let you know the how and why, and provide us with resources that will help us problem solve throughout our careers.”



Soldiers were able to utilize IV Mannequin Arms as well as Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exportable mannequins to get hands-on training with different scenarios. Because most of the class was either National Guard or Reserve Soldiers, training with this equipment was beneficial because they don’t get this hands-on experience often.



“During Battle Assembly, we are typically updating paper work, or doing mandatory training that every Soldier has to do, so to be able to come here and do something pertaining to my MOS is very exciting,” Davila said.



Staff Sgt. Bent Ross from the 804th Medical Brigade in Fort Devens, Massachusetts recently transferred back into a 68W position after being in an engineer battalion for four years. This is his first recertification course he’s attended since regaining a 68W position. Because he was in an engineer battalion before transferring to the 804th, this is the first recertification course he has attended in four years.



“This is the best recertification course I’ve been to,” said Staff Sgt. Ross. “All of the instructors were on the same page, there was no misinformation given out, and they gave us examples of their experiences without forcing their way of doing things on us.”



Staff Sgt. Ross is a police officer for his civilian career, and said that this course will help him in his civilian capacity as well.



“I run our officer down trauma program for my station, so this will help me while training the officers at my station to properly care for each other until we can get them further medical treatment,” said Ross. “It was good for me to come here and shake the rust off so I can be a better asset as an officer and to my unit.”



TTC Gregg-Adams, has 68W recertification courses going on throughout the year ready to train the 68W that need to recertify.

