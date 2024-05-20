NSWCPD Captures Five Medals at Annual Philly Federal Executive Board Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) participated in the recent 2024 Philadelphia Federal Executive Board (FEB) Excellence in Government Awards Ceremony, where five NSWCPD employees received awards.



Each year during Public Service Recognition Week, FEBs recognize high-performing federal employees in their local communities and highlight innovative efforts that advance the missions of federal agencies. Leadership panels review award nominations using criteria for a variety of categories, such as Leadership, Customer Service, and Innovation.



“I am especially proud to see the volume of Navy/DOD recognition at the federal level this year, reflective of the outstanding work you all perform day in and day out, and demonstrating the work we perform here is valued outside of the Navy we serve,” NSWCPD Technical Director, Nigel C. Thijs, SES, said.



NSWCPD’s winners include:



James Concannon received the gold medal in the category of Platinum Service. The Platinum Service award recognizes demonstrated commitment to the highest standards for over 20 years of federal service. For over 37 years, Concannon has supported multiple business areas within Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), and he developed many firsts including processes, products, and methodologies, as well as enhanced the organization’s role within the submarine and carrier communities. He is a subject matter expert across the submarine enterprise, advising the Senior Executive Service and other senior leaders in Team Submarine.



Luke Garvey received the gold medal in the Rising Star category. The Rising Star award recognizes individual civilian federal employees during their first two years of government service who demonstrate work above and beyond what is expected. In less than two years since joining the federal government, Garvey emerged as a Rising Star within the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Machinery Control Systems (MCS) group. Leading a team integral to the MCS Modernization Program, he played a crucial role in addressing issues and repair efforts on USS McCampbell (DDG 85), ensuring the fleet's operational readiness and mission success.



Andrew Gliddon received the silver medal in the Outstanding Achievement (Non-Supervisory) category. The Outstanding Achievement (Non-Supervisory) award recognizes high quality service that exceeded expectations and added value to internal or external customer interactions, made a significant contribution to the furtherance of a successful operation in their federal workplace or achieved noteworthy accomplishments that are innovative, high impact, and resulted in improved efficiencies, economies, and effectiveness of government programs. Gliddon was recognized for showing unwavering commitment in leading complex technical development programs while providing both distance and direct support aboard in-service ships. His accomplishments included the execution of multiple ship control and navigation system improvements, upgrades, and waterfront repairs while acting as the overall Carrier Ship Controls Lead System Engineer.



Joseph Peltier received the gold medal in the Innovation category. The Innovation Award recognizes an employee or group who identifies and implements a creative approach to meet the organizational needs by doing things differently that have measurable impact, sustainability, and potential for growth. Peltier’s ingenuity resulted in a cost avoidance of an estimated $21 million for NSWCPD. His development of a groundbreaking tool that detects bearing keeper misalignments before installation, prevented costly schedule delays and protected equipment from excessive wear and damage.



Joseph Roman received the gold medal in the Outstanding Mentor category. The Outstanding Mentor award recognizes demonstrated commitment to the growth and development of others. Roman, a software team lead, was honored for standing out as a coach within the DDG 51 Machinery Control System branch. His exceptional coaching efforts, valuable feedback, onsite availability, and proactive engagement substantially increased team output and fostered a positive workplace. His dedication to developing rapid competency was critical for meeting mission requirements.



Established by Presidential Directive in 1961, FEBs are a nationwide network that leads efforts to enhance government efficiency and foster community engagement. Currently organized into 26 boards, across four regions, they form a bridge between Washington D.C. and local communities. The FEBs support the majority of federal employees—over 85%—who live and work beyond the nation's capital.



The Philadelphia FEB represents over 150 Agencies with approximately 45,000 employees, including civilians, military, and postal workers.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.

