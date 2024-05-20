10 years of Cyber Yankee

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Shannon Leftridge, a cadet with Umass Amherst ROTC 126th Cyber Protection Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson | Shannon Leftridge, a cadet with Umass Amherst ROTC 126th Cyber Protection Battalion and 2nd Lt. Cristian Morales, a cyber warfare officer with the 26th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, collaborate on a defensive response during Cyber Yankee May 14, 2024 at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 10 years ago, Cyber Yankee started out as 89 Soldiers in two classrooms for one week and has now expanded in size and complexity to more than 250 people and an entire training complex for two weeks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson) see less | View Image Page

In the simulated cyber range, at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, maligned actors attacked a critical power network and attempted to compromise essential services, threatening an entire state’s power grid. These malicious actors ranged from “Hacktivist” groups all the way up to state actors with unlimited resources.



The hackers and the system defenders were part of Cyber Yankee 2024, a regionally focused exercise designed to test the government and their partner organizations’ response to a significant cyber incident involving critical infrastructure and key resources.



“The exercise enhanced cooperation between the National Guard, federal and state government agencies, and private industry so we are all better prepared to respond to a cyber attack against critical infrastructure,” said Master Sgt. Eric Lewis, radio frequency transmissions non-commissioned officer in charge with the 157th Communications Squadron.



Each Airman, Soldier, Sailor, Marine and civilian was assigned a colored team with a specific role either attacking, defending or creating the cyber range at the Regional Training Institute (RTI) on Joint Base Cape Cod. The event simulated cyberattacks from an unknown actor against critical infrastructure across all of the New England states, with the governors mobilizing the Guard to respond.



“It’s been a realistic test with a lot of moving pieces,” said 1st Lt. Conrad Franke, a cyber officer with the 136th Cyber Security Unit, Detachment 2. “We’re developing relationships and working out our [standard operating procedures]. Many members of the team are new to this side of cyber security so it’s also a great learning opportunity.”



Teams were comprised of the Army and Air National Guards of all six New England states, Michigan National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Marine Corps, and for the first time the U.S. Space Force and international participants from eight State Partnership Program nations.



"Witnessing the dedication and collaboration among our Airmen and our international counterparts is truly inspiring," said Col. Toby Pellenz, 157th Mission Support Group commander. “I’ve seen the enduring connections that our Communications Squadron has built from their previous trips to state partner nations, and it's clear the unity they've fostered is not just about shared knowledge, but about creating a resilient defense network for our nation and our partners.”



In addition, service members worked hand-in-hand with more than 15 private industries from gas, water, electric, and tech companies, federal partners from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Energy and state agencies from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.



The goal is to build relationships with utility companies so that in the event of a real-world incident, there is rapport between responders and Gaurdsmen. These exercises lay the groundwork for the utilities to understand what the Guard can do and vice versa.



“We learn a lot from participating with industry leaders,” said Lewis. “They provide a level of realism and expertise for us and they are the same community partners we work with in real-world emergencies.”



2024 was the tenth anniversary of Cyber Yankee. First held in 2014 with 89 Soldiers in two small classrooms, the exercise this year included more than 250 participants and an entire training complex for two weeks.



The growth of the exercise is a direct correlation to the rising need of cyber defense and the evolving challenges in the ever-present cyber world.



“This training is a big deal,” said Maj. Andrew Rodriguez, 157th Communications Squadron commander. “Exercising in this joint environment ensures we are all better prepared to respond to constantly changing threats.”