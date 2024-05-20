Goodfellow AFB Hosts Military Signing Day

The 17th Training Wing hosted the second annual Goodfellow Air Force Base Armed Forces Commitment Celebration at Goodfellow Air Force Base May 10.





“Today is a celebration,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Coyle, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base commanding officer. “We are here to support these new recruits and the beginning of their journey into the profession of arms.”



A total of 23 seniors from San Angelo Independent School District attended to celebrate their commitment to military service by either attending a service academy, accepting an ROTC scholarship or enlisting for active duty, reserve or National Guard.





“They’ve just opened the door to numerous opportunities, more than they can even imagine,” said retired Army Master Sgt. Leroy Petry, Medal of Honor recipient and keynote speaker.



Each student received a military commitment certificate and graduation stole to wear during their commencement ceremonies to showcase the commitment they have made to serve their nation.





“We wanted to take time to recognize the commitment that these high school seniors are making to the military,” said Kristin Donaldson, 17th Mission Support Group school liaison program manager. “Wherever they are going, no matter what service, we want them to know that we are supporting them and that they are walking into a military family.”

