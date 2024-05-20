Moody Airman awarded Bronze Star for exemplary service

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody AFB hosted a ceremony for Master Sgt. Peter Pease, 23rd Fighter Group first sergeant – awarding him a Bronze Star medal in recognition of his outstanding leadership and meritorious service achievements during military operations against Da'esh and Iranian Affiliated Militia Groups at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, from April 16, 2023, through Oct. 26, 2023.

During the ceremony attended by 23rd Wing leadership, fellow Airmen and community leaders, Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, presented the medal and gave heartfelt commendations to Pease and his family for his heroic actions during his deployment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

“Master Sergeant Pease's exemplary service builds upon the legacy of the Flying Tigers. Pease exhibited unparalleled courage and resolve in the face of adversity, ensuring the safety and security of his comrades and the success of his mission,” Sheets exclaimed.

According to his citation, Pease directed 44 Base Defense Group and Security Forces personnel amidst significant risks, including insider threats, indirect rocket fire and complex drone attacks. Despite these challenges, his efforts contributed to the safe conduct of over 29,000 aircraft traffic operations, the movement of over 4,000 tons of cargo and the transportation of 12,000 passengers in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Equally as important, Pease played a pivotal role in unifying coalition forces that include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and Norwegian security forces, by providing technical expertise on airfield procedures and protection. His efforts more than doubled the base's emergency response forces, safeguarding nearly 2,800 coalition and civilian personnel.

Although Pease ensured the success of numerous military operations downrange at Al Asad Air Base, his leadership values and intrinsic motivation revolved around selflessly serving next to his fellow Airmen and leaders.

“The biggest motivating factor during my tour of duty was the fellow Airmen that I had the opportunity to serve with,” Pease declared. “Having the ability to work with an amazing team with great leaders drove me to give it my all every day. I just wanted to ensure I was making the right decisions for our teammates to be able to get home safely.”

The decoration bestowed upon Pease reflects not only his exemplary leadership but also his unwavering commitment to duty, bringing great credit to himself, the U.S. Air Force and the legacy of the Flying Tigers, Sheets concluded.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 15:20 Story ID: 472159 Location: MOODY AFB , GA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody Airman awarded Bronze Star for exemplary service, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.