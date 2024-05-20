Grand Forks AFB breaks ground on $8.4 million addition to Child Development Center

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Child Development Center, May 22, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The construction-industry tradition commemorates the start of new construction and highlights the impact the project brings to the community.



The $8.4 million rebuild will strictly adhere to modern Air Force and North Dakota State regulations for child development centers. Some of those requirements will add increased visibility to identify visitors entering the facility, improve security with a double door entrance and keypad capability for parents and staff, new plumbing system and a high-quality HVAC system.



“Improving the CDC will provide an adequate, developmentally appropriate, and nurturing environment for the children,” said Audrey Peterson, the 319th Force Support Squadron CDC Director. “With these upgrades, the caregivers will be able to focus on prioritizing quality care that will help keep the children engaged, learning and thriving.”



The CDC will continue modified childcare operations throughout the duration of the new construction. The project is estimated to take over a year to complete.



“The importance of the work we're going to do on this facility is about strengthening the family unit,” said Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander. “In order to maintain a ready warfighting force, you must provide the services that families need to show up prepared, enthusiastic, and committed to the cause.”



This project would not have been possible without the diligence of the 319th FSS, the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron, and partnerships with the State of North Dakota and the local Grand Forks community which will assist in meeting community childcare needs.



“We're appreciative that you've been brought on board to help us to refine this facility,” said Monroe. “We're trusting your professionalism to make sure that this building is safe, on time and on budget. I look forward to welcoming all of you back for a ribbon cutting this time next year.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 Story ID: 472143 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Grand Forks AFB breaks ground on $8.4 million addition to Child Development Center, by SrA Raisa Christie