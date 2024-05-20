NSDC, partners complete SDA demo

Photo By Dennis Rogers | From left, U.S. Army Capt. Dahlin Draper, special technical operations deputy chief,...... read more read more Photo By Dennis Rogers | From left, U.S. Army Capt. Dahlin Draper, special technical operations deputy chief, U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Thomas Kasmer, future operations planner, U.S. Space Force Sgt. Daniel Diaz, space battle manager, and Jonathan Shark, deputy director of training, observe computer screens at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., May 10-14, 2024. Members of the National Space Defense Center demonstrated the ability to transmit tasks to U.S. Navy assets as part of the threat-focused space domain awareness mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers) see less | View Image Page

Members of the National Space Defense Center demonstrated the ability to transmit tasks to U.S. Navy assets as part of the threat-focused space domain awareness mission at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., May 10-14, 2024.



This demonstration further strengthened partnerships with Space Systems Command, Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy, and other stakeholders while operationalizing the concept to allow improved maritime-based space surveillance sensor coverage.



This demonstration also provided the opportunity to continue maturing command relationships and operational roles and responsibilities.



“These combined events are critical to outpacing our adversaries,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Stephen Lyon, NSDC director. “Using our agency and sister-service partners is essential to closing threat custody chains and is foundational to rapid warning and response option development.”