Tuttle Army Health Clinic pauses x-ray services, new machine coming

Tuttle Army Health Clinic at Hunter Army Airfield has temporarily paused x-ray services due to recent issues with the current machine.



Replacing the machine was already planned, and services would have been affected during that time. The ongoing issues with the old machine simply accelerated the date for pausing service.



“Patient safety is our top priority,” said Lt. Col. Rebecca Sinclair, Tuttle commander. “While we understand the inconvenience, pausing services now allows us to begin installing a new, state-of-the-art x-ray machine.”



The new x-ray system at Tuttle is scheduled to be operational in July. In the meantime, patients requiring routine x-rays will be directed to Winn Army Community Hospital.



For emergent x-rays, please proceed to the nearest emergency department.



“We appreciate your understanding as we work to provide access to the latest x-ray technology,” said Col. Jason Seery, director of Winn Army Community Hospital. “Winn is fully equipped to handle the additional volume during this pause at Tuttle. Additionally, Tuttle staff will be on-site at Winn to assist with the increased imaging needs.”



It is important to note that Tuttle Army Health Clinic’s mammography services remain unaffected. Patients can continue to schedule mammograms at their usual appointment times.



Winn Army Community Hospital will provide further updates on the new x-ray system’s installation and operational timeline.