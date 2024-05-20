Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Elwood, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Bryan Myers Jr., a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 29 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, Illinois, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Cobden, Illinois, Myers was a member of Company H, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was killed in action in September 1950, at age 21, while his unit was defending the Pusan Perimeter, in South Korea. The exact circumstances of his death were unknown.



Myers was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 27, 2024, after his remains were exhumed from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, in March 2019 for laboratory analysis.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Bryan Myers, Jr., go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3777349/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-myers-b/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 815-741-5500.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 13:20