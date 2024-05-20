Gil Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Matthew Gil graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 23, 2024.



Gil, from Los Angeles, California, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to grow as a person.



“My grandfather went through boot camp in the ‘80s, and he always told me stories about his time serving in the Navy and all the places he got to travel,” said Gil. “The Navy is unique from other jobs in that it fosters personal growth while also offering the opportunity to serve your country and be a part of something bigger than yourself. Being in the Navy is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid, and now I’m right where I want to be. It’s the perfect chance for me to kick start my career, push myself to the limit, and become the best man I can possibly be.”



Gil, 21, graduated from Downey High School where he was a member of the varsity football team. Additionally, Gil was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and hopes to continue his career as a licensed pilot while serving in the Navy.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places Gil at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. He is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



According to Gil, receiving the award is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“I never expected to be recognized for anything while I was here,” Gil said. “From night of arrival to graduation day, my only goal was to be the best teammate possible. I honestly feel a bit guilty receiving recognition because these 10 weeks were a team effort. It’s true that you can’t achieve success alone. I’m only representing them and it’s something I will continue to do. My career doesn’t stop here, and I plan to use this experience to hold myself accountable and be the best shipmate I can be for everyone I serve with.”



Gil’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Thomas Towner, Chief Culinary Specialist (CSC) Varyssa Moore, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (BM2) Jacob Wood and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“All of my RDCs were awesome,” said Gil. “I’m grateful for everything they taught me about the fleet and life in general. HMC Towner was great about putting things into perspective. He reminded me that I have so much ahead me and that I need to take advantage of my opportunities. BM2 Wood was also very encouraging. His point of emphasis was to never be afraid to fail. If you try and fail, that’s one thing; but living with regret for not taking the chance is another.”



Additionally, Gil said his fellow recruits and mentors back home helped push him to success.



“My bunkmate, Constructionman (CN) Quan Nguyen, was someone I leaned on while I was here,” said Gil. “He is from the same part of California as I am, and I was able to relate to him in a lot of ways. Since he has more life experience that I do, whenever I was down he was able to offer his advice and help me to refocus. I also pulled a lot of things from my coaches back home and used that as inspiration. One piece of advice from my CrossFit coach that stuck with me was to always push whenever I want to give up because that’s when the most growth occurs. Without all the advice and help I’ve received along the way I wouldn’t have been able to achieve the success I’ve had here at RTC.”



Gil said his biggest challenge was learning how to cope with being separated from his family.



“I never thought I’d struggle with it as much as I did,” Gil said. “I’ve been blessed to have a family that is supportive, and they’re responsible for helping me become the man I am today. Not having them here to lean on was difficult at times. I had to remind myself of the reason why I was here, and a big part of that is to give back to them for all the things they’ve done. I want to make them proud. All the letters they sent helped to motivate me and keep me on the right track. I owe all my success to them.”



After graduation, Gil will attend Aircrew Candidate “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, where he will undergo physically demanding training and instruction on topics such as aircrew duties and assignments, survival, first aid, and water rescue procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

