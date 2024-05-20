USACBRNS announces Chemical Regimental Week events at Fort Leonard Wood

The U.S. Army Chemical Corps will hold its annual regimental week celebration from June 3 to 6 at Fort Leonard Wood.



The host of the event, U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School Commandant Col. W. Bochat, said this year’s celebration marks the corps’ 106th anniversary.



“CBRN Regimental Week allows us the opportunity to bring together all our partners across the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives enterprise. We utilize this week to collaborate on new initiatives, share information, as well as celebrate our storied history of service in the Army,” Bochat said.



Prior to regimental week, the Best CBRN Warrior Competition begins May 29, with a written test, followed by events, such as land navigation, CBRN-specific challenges, physical fitness assessments and weapons qualifications. Winners will be announced during the State of the Regiment and Regimental Honors Ceremony, scheduled to start at 9 a.m. June 3 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.



According to Russell Gehrlein, the USACBRNS operations officer, the State of the Regiment event will include a panel discussion with Bochat, Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Quitugua Jr., and Regimental Chief Warrant Officer 4 Matthew Chrisman.



“Following that, we will present the Sibert Award to the best CBRN companies in the active, National Guard, and Reserve components, followed by our Hall of Fame induction ceremony,” Gehrlein said, noting the Best CBRN Warrior Competition winners ceremony will be the “culminating event.”



A sunrise service in honor of fallen CBRN service members begins at 6 a.m. June 4 at Memorial Grove. The event is open to individuals with access to Fort Leonard Wood. A breakfast will follow the service, beginning at 7 a.m. at the USO.



“The sunrise service allows our regiment the opportunity to pause and reflect on all the Dragon Soldiers, who have fallen in combat operations. We acknowledge their sacrifice and honor their lives by keeping their memories close to our hearts,” Bochat said.



A memorial Airborne parachute jump operation in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson — a CBRN specialist, who was killed while performing a mission in Africa, in 2017 — is set to take place at 9 a.m. June 4 at Forney Airfield.



Signage around the airfield will direct spectators to the parking and viewing area, according to Gehrlein.



Military and civilian spouses interested in learning more about CBRN career fields and some of the training performed at Fort Leonard Wood can participate in a spouse’s event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5. The group will meet at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex, and will participate in activities at the museum, as well as at the Lt. Joseph Terry CBRN First Responder Training Facility and the Chemical Defense Training Facility.



The Regimental Dragon’s Challenge is a team-based event, set to begin at 5:30 a.m. June 6 at the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence NCO Academy track and field.



“The Dragon’s Challenge replaces the regimental run and was very positively received last year when first introduced. The intent is to build camaraderie through teamwork and to accomplish tasks that would be impossible by an individual, but possible through shared hardship — very much like war. Soldiers compete in teams through a variety of physically exerting tasks that replicate movements on the battlefield,” Bochat said.



The week concludes with the Green Dragon Ball. The social hour begins at 5 p.m. June 6 at Nutter Field House, and the ball begins at 6 p.m.



“The regimental ball is the finale of a celebration week — open to all international, joint and local CBRN associated guests. A great place to reflect on the events — everything from spouses’ day to the CBRN Challenge,” Bochat said.



According to Gehrlein, the deadline to purchase ball tickets is May 30. Tickets can be purchased at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/rsvp.cfm?i=852049&k=0A6440097F5E.

