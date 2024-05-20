Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joining the Backbone of the Army

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Fort Jackson inducted six Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, May 17. ...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson inducted six Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, May 17. As they recited the NCO Creed, these newest additions to the ‘backbone of the Army,’ committed themselves to being leaders of integrity who prioritize accomplishment of their mission and the welfare of their Soldiers

