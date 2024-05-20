Joining the Backbone of the Army

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Fort Jackson inducted six Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, May 17. ...... read more read more

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Fort Jackson inducted six Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, May 17. As they recited the NCO Creed, these newest additions to the ‘backbone of the Army,’ committed themselves to being leaders of integrity who prioritize accomplishment of their mission and the welfare of their Soldiers see less | View Image Page