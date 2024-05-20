Fort Jackson inducted six Soldiers into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, May 17. As they recited the NCO Creed, these newest additions to the ‘backbone of the Army,’ committed themselves to being leaders of integrity who prioritize accomplishment of their mission and the welfare of their Soldiers
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:52
|Story ID:
|472111
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joining the Backbone of the Army, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS
