Post holds three-day celebration 'fore' retirees

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A dentist examines the teeth of a retiree during the Retiree Appreciation Days Health...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A dentist examines the teeth of a retiree during the Retiree Appreciation Days Health Exposition, May 18. Retirees were able to meet with health and finance related groups as part of Fort Jackson’s celebration of their service. see less | View Image Page

It was a pretty rad three days. No, not 1980s radical, but rather RAD as in the post’s Retiree Appreciation Days, May 16-18.



Fort Jackson pulled out all the stops for retirees as it welcomed them for three days of events aimed at recognizing their service and continued support of the post.



“Your service to our nation forged a path and laid a foundation that enables us in uniform to serve with pride as we work to maintain our country’s freedom,” said Col. Timothy R. Hickman, garrison commander, in a video on the garrison’s social media page. “We thank you for your continued commitment as ambassadors to the Fort Jackson community. Our team has worked diligently so that you, our retirees, are heard and your needs are met.”



Appreciating retirees also helps Army recruitment by maintaining ambassadors for military service.



“I want this side of the access control point to be accessible by you all,” said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, during the retiree continental breakfast held at the 1917 Club, May 16. “We need not be a secret – we are still your Army. As a commander here, it’s important that we have a relationship with our retirees.”



The breakfast was the first stop on the RAD itinerary. Retirees were welcomed to the 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment’s Basic Combat Training graduation later that day and a golf tournament was held in their honor, May 17. On May 18, retirees were invited to a Health and Benefits Expo in the Solomon Center where they could get answers to questions from a plethora of subject matter experts from the VA to TRICARE. The final day also saw sales at the Exchange and Commissary, as well as bingo and ID card services.



‘I want you to be impressed by what you see at graduation,” Kelly added. “More importantly, I want you to be impressed by what we’re doing here on the fort. This is an impactful place for our Army. We put a division’s worth of Soldiers in the Army this year that otherwise wouldn’t be able to serve.”



“I think that you all are important in making sure the great American public knows what is offered in” the military services, he said.



The retirees don’t just help with what the public knows, but in most cases have been to places most people wouldn’t think of.



“Retirees have been places many times that you and I would not put on our vacation bucket lists,” said retired Marine Lt. Col. Charlie Farrell during the graduation keynote speech, “but they answered the call again and again.”



On May 17, the golf course was flooded by participants in the golf tournament. The turn out for the tourney caused the Fort Jackson Golf Club to use both courses – a first for the RAD.



Shelia A. Jackson, director of the Veteran’s Affairs Regional Office spoke at the expo where many retirees like Maxima and Darnell Holmes came to learn about what was offered to them.



They exhorted retirees to attend the next exposition.



“Come and check it out,” said Darnell, a retired first sergeant. “Even if you don’t have any questions come out and see what is available.”



For more information about what is offered on Fort Jackson, visit: home.army.mil/jackson.